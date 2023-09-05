Sally Morris

Sally A. Morris, 87, of Camargo, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Private family services will be held.

Sally was born on January 22, 1936, in Tuscola, the daughter of Carl C. and Sarah Jane Helm Lewis. She married Joe E. Morris, Jr., on January 7, 1956, in Tuscola. He preceded her in death on September 18, 1986. She later married James V. Scott on November 7, 1998, in Philo. He preceded her in death on May 14, 1999.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Catheryn (Dave) Smith of Camargo; grandchildren, Kyle H. (Caitlin) Morris of Homer, Sam (Emily) Smith of Villa Grove and Hannah (David) Wince of Villa Grove; great-grandchildren, Zoey Smith, Lily Wince, Ava Smith and Isaac Wince; sister, Dixie Curry of Arcola; and several nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, William H. Morris.

Sally graduated from Tuscola High School in 1954 and attended Indiana University at Bloomington, Ind. She was a member of the Tuscola United Church of Christ, Douglas County Republican Women’s Club and The Fifth Wheel Society.

Sally taught 4-H Dog Obedience and exhibited African Pygmy Goats throughout the Midwest.

Her great-great-grandparents began farming in Douglas County over 200 years ago and her interest in the family farm remained strong throughout her life and she was very proud of the family’s centennial farm.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.