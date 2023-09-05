Pat Fleming

Patricia Lou Underwood Fleming, 90, of Savoy, formerly of Villa Grove, died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, at the Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove) with the funeral service beginning at 2:30 p.m.; Pastor Mike Zylstra will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Centennial Cemetery in Villa Grove.

Pat was born July 2, 1933, on the family farm near Murdock to Ernest and Irma Underwood. She married Dale Fleming of Newman on July 9, 1953. He died Dec. 25, 2021.

Pat is survived by her four children and their families, Pamela (Marvin) Cler of Villa Grove and their daughters, Jill, Audrey, Elizabeth and Paula; William (Jan) Fleming of Savage, Minn., and their daughters, Jaynerin, Megan and Kaitlin; Todd (Rebbecca) Fleming of Gilbert, Ariz., and their daughters, Yvonne, Stephanie and Milah; and Nathan (Mary) Fleming of Savoy and daughter, Natalie. She has 10 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by sisters, Jane Seider of Champaign and Joan Underwood of Villa Grove; and brother, Gale Underwood of Villa Grove; sisters- and brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers Cleo and Dale Underwood.

Pat was a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose top priority was maintaining a warm and welcoming home. She also worked part-time for many years with her brother at Dale’s Jewelry in Villa Grove.

She had good taste, loved decorating and enjoyed collecting dolls and Longaberger baskets. She was a wonderful cook whose cinnamon rolls were unmatched. A great listener, she cherished her coffee dates with best neighbors Cheri and Norma.

She loved traveling with Dale, especially to Las Vegas for conventions he attended as an engineer for WCIA-TV.

Memorials may be made to maintain the aviary that Pat loved at Windsor Court, 401 Burwash Ave., Savoy, IL, 61874.