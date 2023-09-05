Kerry Gibson

Kerry Dale Gibson, 66, of Wheeler, formerly of Arcola, passed away peacefully at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at his residence.

A celebration of Kerry’s life will be held on Sunday, September 17. The festivities will be held at the Arcola Masonic Community Center, 121 South Locust Street in Arcola. A time for friends to visit and catch up will start at 1 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Virgil Cisney officiating. A reception/party will immediately follow the service. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting Kerry’s family with arrangements.

Kerry was born on August 15, 1957, in Tuscola. He was the son of Richard Dale and Barbara (Johns) Gibson. He married Robin L. Johnson on December 2, 2014, in Newton.

He is survived by his wife, Robin Gibson of Wheeler; two sons, Brandon Gibson and his wife Lisa of Mahomet, and Shay Gibson and his wife Courtney of Arcola; a step-daughter, Micah Shelley of Two Harbors, Calif.; three grandchildren, Caden Gibson, and Dale and Emma Gibson; two sisters, Rhonda Mohr and her husband Dick of Arcola, and Teresa Easton and her husband Bill of New Lenox; two nephews, Nathan Mohr of Greeley, Colo., and Tyler Easton of Ann Arbor, Mich.; a niece, Andrea Hart and her husband Donovan of Wentzville, Mo.; and two great-nieces, Lennox and Leighton Hart.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Growing up in Arcola, Kerry received his education from Arcola High School and proudly graduated with the class of 1975. He was a Purple Rider through and through, and played football in high school as did his dad, Dale Gibson, who graduated from Arcola High School in 1953. Kerry’s two sons played football at Arcola High School as well: Brandon, who graduated in 2000, and Shay in 2002.

Kerry spent most of his professional career at R.R. Donnelley and Sons Co. where he worked as a printer and dedicated more than two decades of his life. Later, Kerry went to work at JER Overhaul in Arcola where he worked for another decade.

He was an enthusiastic fan of St. Louis Cardinal baseball, actively following their wins and losses. Additionally, he was a dedicated supporter of the Chicago Bears.

One of Kerry’s favorite pastimes was riding his Harley-Davidson, Road King. He also found solace in fishing and frequented various farm ponds. Some of his preferred fishing spots included CIPS Lake near Newton, and Sam Parr State Park near Newton.

Kerry cherished spending quality time with his children and grandchildren. Family meant the world to him.