Daniel Otto

Daniel J. Otto, 85 years, and 24 days, of Tuscola, formerly of rural Arthur, passed away at 12:59 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 29, at the HCK West Building, rural Arthur. Bishop Matthew Miller officiated. Burial was in the Otto Cemetery in rural Arthur. Visitation was held Sunday, August 27, and Monday, August 28, at the HCK West Building. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Daniel was born on November 17, 1936, in Douglas County. He was a son of Jonas and Sarah (Mast) Otto. He married Annie Mae Kauffman on September 11, 1958; they lived in Holy Matrimony for 42 years, 11 months, and 22 days; Annie passed away on September 2, 2001. He later married Fannie D, Miller on September 10, 2002; they lived in Holy Matrimony for 20 years, 11 months and 16 days.

Daniel is survived by his wife Fannie of Tuscola; four children, David Otto and his wife Rachel (Lee) of Arcola, Viola Yoder and her husband Lyle of Arthur, Wilmer Otto and his wife Martha (Yutzy) of Trenton, Mo., and Delbert Otto of Trenton, Mo.; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, David J. Otto and his wife Christina of Arcola; six sisters, Ella Otto, Lydia Otto, Mary Otto, Susanna Otto all of Arcola, Miriam Schrock and her husband Jonas of Arcola, and Verna Herschberger and her husband Monroe of Sullivan.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Jonas and Sarah (Mast) Otto; and two sisters, Sarah Otto, and Ada J. Miller and her husband Harvey.

Daniel owned and operated Chestercreek Harness Shop for many years and served as a Bishop in the Old Order Amish Church.