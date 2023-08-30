Warriors on the hunt for non-conference opponents

By Lenny Sementi

With a new look Central Illinois Conference boasting six teams instead of eight and void of Sullivan and St. Theresa, Tuscola’s football team was on the hunt for four non-conference opponents. The Warriors led by a strong senior class that boasts returning QB Jordan Quinn and the leader of the defense Brady Cain will also be hunting a deep playoff run following last year’s Elite Eight effort.

Quinn will have the luxury of distributing the ball to another fourth year returning starter in multi offensive threat Austin Cummings. Cummings donated more than his fair share as a receiver all last season and then came up big out of the backfield in the final few contests. Joining him as another weapon behind the line was then freshman and now sophomore Dylan Graves. The youngster had a breakout game in week nine at Meridian and then in the playoffs. The backup QB can play at just about every skill position for head coach Andy Romine.

“We have a great group of seniors,” stated Romine. “They have put in the work, pushed a lot of weights around and are ready to lead this group. We have twenty-two freshmen out and our seniors are great role models for them to learn from.”

Seniors Sam Spencer and Aiden Weaver return to the line leading a group of four returning starters. Following the big boys up front will be classmate and returning starter at running back Nate Thomson. Junior Nathan Klie and sophomore Cameron Jones also started more than a few games in the trenches this year and either CY Winans, a senior that sat out most of last season with an injury and junior Andrew Spillman will battle it out for the fifth and final spot up front.

The junior class boasts a large contingent of receivers headlined by Parker James. James is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses thanks to his size and athletic ability. Classmates JJ Reynolds, Zach Rennels, Jayden Connor and Carter Simpson along with sophomore Calvin Cook give Romine a lot of depth and dimension when calling plays.

“Jordan is bigger and stronger this year and his grasp of the offense and what we want to do is off the charts,” the coach commented. “We have a lot of options at all the skill positions giving me some latitude when putting together personnel packages, should be a fun year.”

Cain roamed opposing teams backfields from his middle linebacker position a year ago and will once more be the emotional leader of the squad on that side of the ball. Seniors Tavi Neamtu, Reese Davis, Lucas Gonzales and Nate Hudson all will play big roles on defense as well as sophomores Draven Warner, Cooper Lyons, Caden Chenoweth and Caden Russo. Another second year player in Keller Beachy, who was second team All CIC kicker as a freshman last year has been showing off a stronger leg in the preseason.

“We have a tough non conference schedule,” Romine said. “We open up against a perennial playoff team in Peru St. Bede at Illinois Wesleyan this Friday night, they had a senior QB transfer in that is pretty dynamic, I’m excited to get started, our guys had a great summer and it’s time to reap the benefits.”