Villa Grove Sports Wrap

Golf

Strong Showing at Eagle Creek

Ella Schweighart fired a 47 to earn medalist honors on the girls’ side, and Karder Kirkman was co-medalist with a 43 for the boys as they opened their season with a triangular match vs Okaw Valley and Windsor Stew Stras. The girls finished second, losing to Okaw Valley 231-235. The boys finished third, at 208, while WSS shot a 179 and Okaw Valley finished second with a score of 197.

Junior High Cross Country

Boys finish second at Sullivan

RJ Mitsdarfer and Reece Vandeventer finished in fourth and sixth places respectively to lead the Blue Devils to a second-place finish at Sullivan on August 17. Miles Swigart, Cooper Leith, and Emmett Mitsdarfer ran ninth, tenth, and 11th for Villa Grove.

Girls take Third

Buoyed by a tenth-place finish by Julie Swigart, the girls’ Harriers started their 2023 campaign in fine fashion. Avery Kamerer finished in 24th, Teaghan Henderson ran 27th and Adalyn Vail was right behind her in 28th, for the blue and gold.

Compete at Sabre Corn Invitational

5th grade Boys

Reece Vandeventer cruised to a fourth place finish to lead VG. Cooper Leith backed his classmate by finishing 15th, Emmett Mitsdarfer ran 19th and Ethan Parr finished in 27th.

5th grade girls

Avery Kamerer finished in 23rd place and Adalyn Vail ran to a 26th place finish to pace the girls’ effort.

6th grade girls

Julie Swigart ran to a 38th place finish for the 6th-grade girl’s crew. Rylyn Burris finished 86th.

7th grade boys

Miles Swigart finished in 27th place for the Blue Devils and Ethan Vail finished 60th. Dylan Andrade came in 79th for VG, as well.

7th grade girls

Teaghan Henderson placed 76th for Villa Grove.

8th Grade Boys

Robert Mitsdarfer placed 42nd to lead Villa Grove. Thomas Linstead ran 81st, Carter Leith finished 83rd and Max Kneer ran 89th. Wyatt Kamerer rounded out the Blue Devil effort by finishing 92nd.

Junior high softball

The Blue Devils split four games this week

Clawed by Eagles

Villa Grove dropped a 6-3 road contest at Gifford on Aug. 14. Maggi Clodfelder took the loss, giving up 6 runs (5 earned) in 6 innings. Clodfelder doubled and Emma Carrol had an RBI for Villa Grove Junior High. Kinleigh Pellum, Kenna Koeberlein, and Sylvia Thompson-Burton scored runs for the Blue and Gold.

Bitten by Bulldogs

The Blue Devils could only scratch out 3 hits in an 11-1 loss at Cerro Gordo Bement on August 15. Areigha Hauversurk singled and scored the only run, Amijah Riggleman singled and drove in a run, and Kenna Koeberlein also tacked on a base hit for Villa Grove.

Remember Titans

Areigha Hauversurk went 2-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored as the Blue Devils bats came to life in a 20-5 win over Tri-County on Aug. 16. Amija Riggleman went 3-3 with a double, and RBI and 4 runs scored. Quinn Lillard drove in 3 runs and scored twice. Maggi Clodfelder and Kenna Koeberlein each scored 3 runs. Kinleigh Pellum had an RBI and 2 runs scored, and Sylvia Thompson Burton drove 3 and had a double. Riayn Cisna chipped in with two RBIs and a run scored for Villa Grove Junior High, who received contributions from 8 different batters. Maggi Clodfelder was the benefactor of the offensive explosion, fanning 4 in 3 innings of work.

Joust Knights

After spotting Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond, a 5-0 lead after 1 1/2 innings, The Blue Devils responded with a 6 run second inning on their way to an 11-8 win on Aug. 17. Emma Carroll scored 3 times, Maggi Clodfelder doubled and drove in a pair of runs, Amijah Riggleman drove in two and scored twice, and Sylvia Thompson Burton scored a pair of runs for Villa Grove Junior High. Maggi Clodfelder earned the win, fanning 12 and giving up 4 earned runs in a complete-game effort.