Villa Grove school board receives state grants

By Gabriella Agius

“There’s a couple of really bright spots to the start of this year,” said Superintendent Carol Munson.

The school district received the Healthy Meal Incentives Grant as well as the Teacher Vacancy Grant during the Villa Grove School Board meeting on Aug. 21.

The Healthy Meals Incentives Grant is provided by the USDA. This grant allowed the district to receive a new oven and refrigerator. A salad bar is also on its way. With these modernized appliances, the district hopes to expand current offerings and provide new, healthy options for the district.

The Teacher Vacancy Grant is provided by the Illinois State Board of Education. This grant will help recruit and retain teachers in the district. Through this grant, the district hopes to provide support for current staff as well as fill open positions.

The district held the annual budget hearing. Evidence Based Funding is up slightly from last year and the estimated Property Tax Levy is at a 2 percent increase. The Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax (CPPRT) will see a decrease by about 30 percent. This is due to districts receiving more than should have been allocated in previous years. Overall, Superintendent Munson said the tentative budget ended up “much better than anticipated.”

The tentative budget was approved, as well as the final reading of PRESS Plus Issue #112. The Board also approved the permanent adoption of tuition waivers for district staff. This waiver students of staff to attend the district tuition-free. The Board also approved the update of Board Policy 5:330 Sick, Vacation, Holidays to match the Personnel Manual. This was updated to match current holidays.

The Board appointed members to committees. The current committees are Athletics and Building and Grounds. Jerrad Zimmerman and Jim Clark comprise the Athletics committee, with Kristin White and Charlie Mitsdarfer comprising the Building and Grounds committee. The Board will form new committees as necessary.

For the superintendent’s report, Munson noted that the annual audit has been completed. Results will come in October.

For baseball field updates, Munson reported that the poles are to be set on September 2. Concrete will go in around early October with netting to be installed after.

For window and door project updates, all have been set with minor adjustments being made at present.

For the Junior High/High School Principal’s report, Sara Jones said this year felt like the best start to the school year yet. The current seniors celebrated the second annual Senior Sunrise at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Jones also met with Douglas County Mental Health with other area principals to discuss mental health training to come in the Spring. Students will be trained in mental health first aid and to look for signs among their peers. This will provide better awareness and guidance surrounding teen mental health.