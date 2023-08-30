Villa Grove golf preview

By Tony Hooker

First-year coach Amber Schweighart welcomes five returning players to her 2023 squad, Logan Lillard, Addie Wilson, James Nelson, Ella Schweighart, and Jackson Smith. Junior Karder Kirkman, in his first year on the team, is also expected to be a contributor.

The coaches will be trying to replace meaningful contributions from graduated players Maci Clodfelder, Jake Gilles, Jesse Bessent and Gavin Kiser, who each had memorable moments a season ago, but returnee Ella Schweighart will try to build off an appearance in the IHSA sectional tournament a year ago.

For her part, Schweighart has clearly defined goals for the season ahead.

“My expectations are to increase numbers and build a strong top 6 for varsity team,” she exclaimed.