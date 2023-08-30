Villa Grove football preview

By Tony Hooker

Coach Heath Wilson is looking forward to his sixth season as head coach of the Blue Devils Football Team, after a 2022 season that saw them qualify for the IHSA state playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons, with the Covid year in 2020 being the exception.

“ A 6-4 last season was a solid year for the Blue Devils. Every year the goal is to play week 10 and we got that opportunity. If you get to week 10 then you have a chance to play extra games,” Wilson stated.

Experience should be a strength, as the Blue Devils return at least 12 starters.

“We return a bunch of starters. 12-14 range, along with newcomer Noah Wilcoxon, a junior wide receiver and defensive back,” the coach said.

As is seemingly always the case, the Lincoln Prairie Conference will be loaded with teams with playoff aspirations, including newcomer Sullivan Okaw Valley, their first-week foe.

“We will get challenged right away playing Sullivan. They were a solid 4-5 team last year and bring back a ton of starters. They got the injury bug late in the season, but they are definitely a 2A playoff team,” Wilson confided. “Many teams will compete for that conference title. I feel that everyone in our conference is loaded with talent.”

As always, a playoff appearance is the goal, but the coach feels that this could be a team that makes a run in the postseason.

The playoffs are always my expectation. This is a team that can do some damage if we stay healthy,” he exclaimed.