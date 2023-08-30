Villa Grove cross country preview

By Tony Hooker

Coaches Jim Kestner and Jacob Griffith are looking forward to the 2023 cross country season for both the high school and junior high school squads.

High School Team:

Kestner took a moment to reflect on last season’s squad, giving thanks to three graduating athletes.

“It was hard to lose the senior trio of Emma Buesing, Madison Logan, and Kyleigh Price last year, but Iappreciate the effort and character they modeled not just for our girls, but the entire team,” he remembered.

With the graduation losses, the squad will have only one female athlete, but Kestner is convinced that big things are ahead for her.

“I’m especially looking forward to seeing our juniors take their next steps this year. Scarlett Howard has established herself as a very strong runner. She’s our sole girl on the team this year, but Coach Griffith and I feel she’s poised to take a big step forward,” he enthused.

In addition to the five returning athletes, Kestner and Griffith are welcoming a strong group of newcomers.

“We have a strong slate of freshmen joining us this year, including Logan Hauersperger, who ran at last year’s junior high state meet. Just behind him last year were Owen Kneer and Cole Cardiff,” Kestner said.

“Besides these three freshmen, we are excited to have junior Ryan Schlueter join us for his first year in cross country. He has done well in track and field, and we look forward to having him compete.”

In addition to Kurt Zimmerman, who came within five seconds of qualifying for the state meet a season ago, Kestner and Griffith will be looking to get scoring by committee, at least at the beginning of the season.

“It’s too early to tell who might be the top scorers, but we have a solid 5 to 6 boys who should help us compete,” Kestner stated.

For his part, Kestner identified an old favorite.

“I would have a hard time identifying a favorite race, as each has its own features that I enjoy. I guess the Cow Chip in Chrisman would be a top contender, as it’s a race that is widely known across central Illinois. It’s not every day you get to run a race in an active cow pasture! The only meets I dread are those that present safety concerns for our student-athletes. When the temperatures soar or torrents of rain fall, I’m always wary that someone will suffer an injury or illness. I’m excited by the work he has put in coming into this year. We have four to five legitimate competitors to join Kurt [Zimmerman] in making our team one to watch as the season develops.” said Kestner.

Junior High Team:

“Last season was a lot of fun, as our boys gained momentum throughout, culminating in a conference title for the inaugural JHOC junior high cross-country meet. The team as a whole had a great attitude and spread the reputation of our team as an exciting place to be.”

“We return three girls and eight boys from last year’s squad. We’re excited to have enough runners to field full teams in both boys’ and girls’ competitions this year. The team includes 20 total runners, six of whom are 5th graders. It’s hard to call out exactly who will rise to the top this season, but we expect to have a few names that teams and spectators will become familiar with as the season progresses.”