Vault Gallery 10 year anniversary

The Vault Art Gallery in downtown Tuscola has good reason to celebrate its 10th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 26 — and that’s because there have been times that it seemed like it might not survive at all.

“Every time there’s turmoil or we lose a group of artists, I think, ‘Oh, no, how are we going to survive this?” says longtime Vault artist and board member Joanna Drost of Sullivan. “But we’ve managed to hang in there somehow. We always get new artists to replace those who leave. I guess it’s a leap of faith. The only way the Vault stays open is that we have artists there who want to keep it open.”