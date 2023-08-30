Tuscola’s cross country team’s anticipation and expectations

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s cross country teams both boys and girls, have had a lot of success in the past but nothing like the Warriors experienced last season and despite losing a few to graduation almost every scoring runner from last year returns. Coach Neil Garrison’s boys squad kicked in the door to the local cross country scene and never looked back, qualifying the entire team for the state meet while placing two runners in the top ten at the end of the season.

Premier distance athletes Jackson Barrett and Josiah Hortin garnered all state honors in 2022 and are ranked as high as 2ndand 3rd in class 1A by Mile Split Illinois. The duo ended last springs track season with PR’s of 9:15 in the 3200 meter and competed in numerous distance events throughout the country during the summer months. Joining them from last year’s squad will be Will Foltz a near miss on all state status a year ago as well as a pair of sophomore Blake McLeese and junior Xander Neamtu who were the fourth and fifth scorers a year ago at East Peoria’s Detweiller Park home of the state meet.

Foltz is predicted to secure a spot on the podium as well after turning in a 9:30 in the 3200 at the end of track season. Both McLeese and Neamtu went sub 10-minutes in the 3200 as well as Garrison returns his top five runners, hence the anticipation in town as the Warrior faithful wonder just how good this team can be. Mile Split predictions have both McLeese to be sub 15:30 on the three mile cross course at Detweiller and that is where the expectations come in. Mile Split who ranks the Warriors as the top team in 1A stated if all five go sub 15:30 they could have five all staters when the dust settles posting a team score under 50.

Garrison takes a different approach on summer workouts putting the onus on the runners themselves. “I did not run with them once this summer, with that being said, I am extremely proud of our runners as they are self-disciplined and run on their own,” commented the coach. “We have seven runners returning from our roster of nine a year ago. I am very pleased with how much all seven (Barrett, Hortin, Foltz, McLeese, Neamtu, Aaron Hegarty, and Carson Smith) of them have improved. They are all very invested into building the XC program and making themselves individually stronger runners in order to accomplish that. The new runners to our team have quickly adapted to the physical demands of distance running. Generally new runners improve at an exponential rate which makes it hard to be able to predict how quickly they will progress.”

The program now boasts sixteen runners in all, welcoming seniors Eli Hyde and Lucas Coll Rubio, juniors David Hornaday and Kade Wilcox and sophomores Boyd Brewer, Kamden Flenner, Braden Smith and James Jonas and freshman Jaxsyn Taylor.

Garrison is always humble when referring to his team and grateful for the runners and coaches that came before him at Tuscola. “As simple as it sounds, our XC program really would like to improve on what they accomplished last year. The program has a good foundation from what the previous XC coaches (Mike Rosenbaum, Laci Diaz, and Adam Crutchley) built before I was fortunate enough to take over. Coach Ryan Hornaday and his track assistants have developed these runners tremendously since the previous XC season. I think our runners have the ability and work ethic to place higher in some of our meets than they ever have. We realize there is pride before the fall so our boys are approaching the season being cautiously optimistic.”

Girl’s track coach and News Gazette coach of the year the past two springs Drew Sterkel takes over the reins of the girls cross country team this fall. The new leader welcomes eight runners in all to the 2022 team including freshman phenom from a year ago Kate Foltz. The second year runner earned all state honors in both the spring and the fall. She garnered all state accolades in October finishing in the top ten at the state meet and again in May placing 2nd in the 3200-meter run setting a personal best and a school record traveling the 2-miles in 10-minutes and 53-seconds. She was a near miss in the 1600 ending up in 10th overall.

“We had a great summer,” coach Sterkel said. “It was designed to get a base line while also focusing on the other aspects of running that are crucial to their success, such as nutrition and sleep. Kate is determined to repeat as an all-stater and her dedication is evident, she has been amazing during practice and understands how little details make a big difference.”

Bell Dueker is new to cross-country but has put in a lot of miles and is very coachable. She really ramped up her mileage at the end of summer. It will be fun to see what she and the other girls can do. Bella Dueker is new to Cross Country but has been extremely coachable. She has started to ramp up her mileage towards the end of summer. It will be fun to see how well she and the others (Ann Brazzell, Hanna Carswell, Celeste Robello, Bailey Ritter, Adrina Simmons, Makayela Sexon and Makayla Cozad) develop as the season progresses.”