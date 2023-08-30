The Villa Grove Girl Scout mantle of leadership

By Tony Hooker

From its humble beginnings in Savannah, Ga. in 1912, when 18 members joined the first troop under the watchful eye of founder Juliette “Daisy” Low, to today, with 2.5 million members, the Girl Scouts have made a difference in girls’ lives.

Villa Grove has two great young leaders in Cassie Kenton and Samantha Webster, who recently took time out from their busy lives to chat with me about why they took on the mantle of leadership, what their future holds, and so much more.

The two are newcomers to the scout scene, but they’ve jumped in eagerly, according to Webster.

“This was actually our first year being leaders,” Webster related. “Our girls did one year before that.”

Ironically, although they’re having a great time and doing a great job as leaders, neither have much of a background in girl scouts.

“I was (in scouts) for about half of a year before I moved to a town that didn’t have a troop,” Kenton related with a laugh.

It’s the scouts themselves that make up both ladies’ favorite part of being a scout leader.

“The girls make your day. I teach college-aged students, so I’m ready for fun at the end of the day, Webster stated.

As for Kenton, her favorite part of being a leader is the creativity that her troops employ.

“My favorite part is hearing the different ideas that they come up with when we present a problem or a situation to them,” she said.

Of course, there are many levels of girl scouts, and Webster and Kenton are focused on the younger, beginning ages currently, with their focus being on Daisy Scouts, whose members are in kindergarten or 1st-grade, with 2nd-grade “brownies” also in their troop.

As always, the community’s involvement is above average, with the troop hosting 10 members.

“ We have about 10 members,” Webster related. I’ve seen pictures and videos showing troops of from 3-10, so I think we’re on the larger side.”

One recent fun activity the girls took part in was earning their safety training badge by spending some time with the Villa Grove fire department, thanks to the efforts of Kenton, whose husband is a volunteer with the department.

For Fire Chief Chuck Black, the experience was an important one, in addition to being fun.

“We talked about being prepared for an emergency, how to write out a family emergency and having a safe place to meet after a fire emergency,” he related. He also said that the girls enjoyed the challenge course, being tasked with fire ground activities, the most. “I think it got a little competitive,” he beamed.

For Webster and Kenton, the planning for this year’s activities is well underway.

“We’re doing a bridging ceremony on Sunday and we will have our first meeting in September,” Webster noted.

Of course, in addition to doing cool things, the girl scouts are really focused on developing leaders, something both ladies think is important.

“The point is to be girl-led,” Webster stated. “ In the Daisies, we focused on getting the petals and then giving them options, but we’re hoping that with the brownies, we’ll get to a point where the girls will say OK, this is what we want to do; We want to teach them how to be good people and community leaders and hopefully get rid of a lot of the issues they come into in junior high and high school,” she added.

The scouts aren’t the only ones enjoying their time together; Webster, an Instructor of Cosmetology at Lake Land College, and Kenton, who works in Human Resources at UIUC, are also having a ball.

“We’ve talked about this, and we don’t know if we’ll get to a point where we can give it up, even if our girls get to an age where they don’t want to do this anymore. You form a connection and a bond that I don’t know if I’ll be able to walk away from,” Webster emoted. “My youngest is starting this year, so that will add more time to it.”

For those who have children who might wish to get involved, there will be many chances for them to sign up.

“They can reach out to either one of us,” Webster said. I think we’re going to try to have something at the open house. There’s a kindergarten mixer at the school, and I’m going to try and get something put together for the new kindergarteners as well.”

As for the ubiquitous product sales that come with girl scouts, Webster thinks she’s got a fool-proof plan for success.

“It would be really hard to tell our girls no,” she said with a laugh.