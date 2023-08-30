Senior Zoey Thomason collects hardware in Warrior’s golf invite

By Lenny Sementi

Senior Zoey Thomason collected the girls golf teams first hardware of the ‘23’ season securing a 4th place finish at the always strong Blue Ridge Invite at a challenging Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet this past week. The fourth year player went sub fifty on both nines firing matching 49’s landing a shot short of third place. She was solid throughout carding just one double-bogey while paring mort than a few holes.

“We had a big week starting with an 18-hole invite in Farmer City followed by 9-hole matches at Mahomet and Moweaqua,” stated coach Lainey Banta. “The girls dealt with less than ideal weather and had to learn to adapt to the course conditions. Zoey player very consistent and didn’t let how the day started bother her.”

The Warriors came out on top of a tri-angular later in the week on Wednesday the 16th with Thomason’s senior classmate Addyson Ring coming out on top. Ring collected medalist honors paring two of the final three holes leading the Warriors to the win downing both the host Lady Raiders and the Hawks of Macon-Meridian. Thomson occupied the second scoring spot, while senior Addyisyn Pettry and Isabelle Sturts were penciled into the third and fourth spots with matching 54’s. Jocelyn Ford and Lanie Yantis toured the course as alternates in all three outings.

“Many good things came from this week and I’m very proud of the girls,” Banta commented. “They fought through many challenges and are improving everyday. Looking forward to hosting the Tuscola Invite this Monday (8/21) and another home match on Thursday!” The coach and her crew will have to wait, as the Invite now will be played on Monday, September 5th due to heat constraints.

The Boys teed it up at both Mahomet and Moweaqua for coach Angela Gough and came away both humbled and excited after a rough outing as a squad at a very tough Lake of the Woods course the boys in black and gold same out firing at Moweaqua Country Club shaving strokes off their team totals from Mahomet.

Senior Brayden Gough had a day as the Warriors landed in the runner up spot carding a 174; they’re lowest of the young season. Gough took home Medalist honors penciling in a pair of birdies in the quadrangular meet involving the host Raiders, Windsor Stew-Stras and Meridian.

“I am so proud of the boys,” stated coach Gough. “We carded one of our lowest rounds beating Meridian and Central A&M, and narrowly losing to Windsor by 5 strokes. Brayden continues to be our scoring leader. He works to develop his game, and is going to continue to play even better. As his coach, I can’t wait to see where he is by the end of the season, but as his mom, I’d like time to slow down. I’m enjoying all these moments along the way.”

Classmate Ty Thomson posted his lowest round of the season delivering a 44. Junior Jacob was just one shot back tallying his lowest of the year as well while Ryker Gough finished off the scoring with a 47. Chris Atwater was sub 50 as well with a 48 as the first alternate.

“Ty, brings such a great positive attitude, he’s just fun to be around, always has a smile on his face,” commented the coach. “Chris, my other fourth year player, has improved so much over the years. He’s a great kid, and has put in the time and work to get better. Chris will have a great season as he continues to post lower scores each week. This is a very fun group of kids to be around, both boys and girls. They cheer each other on, and genuinely want the best for each other.”