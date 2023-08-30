Roy Righter

Roy E. Righter, 91, of Sullivan, passed away at 3:49 a.m. Friday, August 25, 2023, at Carriage Crossing, Arcola.

Celebration of Life services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, with Pastor Rodney Houser officiating. Burial will be in the Jonathan Creek Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Sullivan American Legion Post #68. Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Lovington Church of God. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Mr. Righter was born on October 13, 1931, in Sullivan, the son of Emery and Fern Ashbrook Righter. Roy graduated from Sullivan High School and Illinois State University with a bachelors degree in chemistry. Early in his career he was a spiney lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys and later farmed in Moultrie County spanning three decades. He was a member of the Lovington Church of God and a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Chemical Corps during the Korean Conflict. Roy was a member of the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association with his Lil’ Duece Coupe. He married Betty Hahn on February 5, 1956, at Dwight.

Survivors include his wife, Betty of Sullivan; sons, Edwin (Cheryl) Righter and Mark (Amber) Righter, both of Sullivan; grandchildren, Jared (Melissa) Righter of Naperville, Kelsey Righter of Texas, Hannah Righter and Hayden Righter, both of Sullivan; four great grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth (Rita) Righter of Mattoon, John (Mary) Righter of Troy, Mont.; sisters, Lois Hamilton and Helen Landrus, both of Trilla.

He was preceded in death by his parents.