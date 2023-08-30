Richard Bidwell, Sr.

Richard Ward Bidwell, Sr., 89, of Arthur, died at 10 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2023, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

Visitation was held Saturday, August 26, at Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur. Funeral services followed with Pastor John Stewart officiating. Masonic services were held during this time. Burial followed at Bourbon Cemetery with Military Rites accorded by the Arthur American Legion Post #479 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.

Richard was born October 21, 1933, in Casey, the son of Curtis W. and Grace L. Cole Bidwell. He married Shirley Lee Hall in 1956, and they had five children. He later married Dorothy “Dotttie” Chandler on December 13, 1969; she preceded him in death on December 3, 2020.

He is survived by sons, Rick W. (Sylvia) Bidwell, Jr. of Hazelwood, Mo., Timothy Lee (Rosanne) Bidwell Sterans of Manhatten, Kan., Larry (Melissa) Brock of Sullivan; daughters, Patricia Bradley, Tamara Keener; stepsons, James (Jeanie) Parsley and Mike Parsley both of Camargo; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter; one stepson; and four sisters.

Richard was a member of the Arthur First Baptist and the Arthur AF&AM Masonic Lodge #825. He worked for the Illinois Central Railroad for 42 years as an engineer, working several terminals; Mattoon, Champaign, Paducah and Fulton, Kentucky. He loved the railroad.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 1015 in Mahomet and a life-member of VFW Post 4337 in Inverness, Fla. He was a Mason and Shriner with Masonic Affiliations as Past Master of Lodge 133 in Floral City, Fla.; 2003 Ocala York Rite Bodies, Chapter #13, Council #22; Commandrey #19 Knights Templer; High 12 Club #89 in Mattoon; Northeast Florida York Rite College #114 of Jacksonville, Fla.; Polk Council #11 R & S Royal Arch Masons; Egypt Shrine of Tampa, Fla.; and Corn Belt Shrine Club of Charleston.

He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955.

Memorials are suggested to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110.

