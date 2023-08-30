My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

Could it be that our system of government has failed? Could it be 247 years later The United States is no longer “united?” We learned this week that President Donald Trump and nineteen other Republicans have been charged with “RICO” (mob) offenses for their part in the protest and investigation into allegations that the vote counting in Georgia was flawed. Because Republicans dared to investigate allegations in how, where, and why some ballots were tallied, they have been charged with various charges by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani T. Willis. (She herself is currently under investigation) I’m not a constitutional scholar by any sense of the word but, I do believe I was blessed with a little common sense. My common sense tells me these charges are the result of blue states (Democratic) criminalization of politics. This action in Georgia is the fourth of its kind. New York twice, Florida, and Federal charges related to the January 6, 2021 mob action at the Capitol Building the day of the transfer of power from Trump to Biden. Every one of these indictments have been brought by Democrat prosecutors. All were preceded by the sitting of grand juries who give the thumbs up or down to prosecutors. In case you don’t know the difference generally between a grand jury and a regular jury of twelve, grand juries sometimes (in all of these cases against Trump) only get to hear one side of the arguments to decide whether to support charges or not. The target of any investigation coming before a grand jury has no ability to make arguments in their own defense. So of course the members of a grand jury will only hear what the prosecutors allow them to hear. A grand jury hearing is usually a slam dunk for the prosecution. I question the “why” to even convene a jury that will only hear one side of allegations in a criminal case. Personally I think it taints the public’s perception of guilt or innocence. “Grand Jury” certainly sounds important doesn’t it? I found Webster defines “grand” as magnificent, imposing, stately, majestic, grandiose, and/or impressive. Well with all of those impressive adjectives of description of course we are to believe a jury that’s so “grand” has to be correct in their findings! Maybe a better adjective describing these one sided juries might be “Blind Jury”. After all, they are blind to any defense arguments and evidence the target of these criminal investigations are related.

So why do grand juries exist? Well, an honest prosecutor will present evidence that also might cast doubt on someone’s guilt or innocence. An honest prosecutor themself will try to get a read on whether a case is strong enough or not so much before making the jump to charging and holding a real trial where attorneys for the defense get a chance to present their own evidence. The proceedings remain private and should the prosecutor determine that, for at least at the present time, he/she has enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt. If not, the prosecutor can step back and either table the case or continue to investigate for more evidence. Now if this is the way grand juries proceeded each and every time, probably they’re a good thing. However, I still believe the word “grand” isn’t the proper adjective to describe these juries. It’s the best we’ve got right now so I’m sure we will continue to seat grand juries far into the future with no change in the rules of procedure. Funny how grand juries and their importance have never been called into question until 2023. This is when Democrats need leverage to keep President Trump out of the 2024 election. Four sets of indictments later and all the Democrats have accomplished is to cause the poll ratings for Trump to skyrocket. Independents and black voters are currently being the most outspoken against how the Democrats have unfairly demonized Trump and are seeing how biased these investigations are. To date, the Democrats have been Trump’s most/best important campaign donors. Remarkably, the majority of the twelve Republican candidates running for president are supportive of Trump in their thoughts of the Democrats tactics of attack on the former president.

The most vocal of all of the Republican candidates is Vivek Ramaswamy. Ramaswamy has been extremely defensive of his opponent Donald Trump. Because of his actions, Ramaswamy has been grabbing headlines not only with the conservative news media but also some leftist, (:lier, incompetent, mostly wrong) news media companies. I’ve paid attention to this guy and listen when he speaks. I really like this guy! I think he definitely has a career in conservative politics. I also like Tim Scott. I believe Scott to be an honest and sincere man. I do worry that maybe he might rather just choose to get along and compromise as opposed to fighting to the bitter end arguing his convictions against Democrats that oppose him. Maybe I’m wrong. Worthy candidate all the same. My thoughts on Ron Desantis. If Donald Trump wasn’t in the picture, he’s the right man at the right time to beat Biden. I would have rather seen Desantis and Trump run on the ticket together right out of the gate as one team, President/Vice President in 2024. And who knows? It’s early still. Maybe this will eventually be how the Republican ticket prints out. Yes I’ve heard the shots they have taken at one another. Much more Trump attacking Desantis but, that’s how politics work and they both understand this. I think, only my opinion, Mike Pence and Chris Christie should have never gotten in the race. These two guys are desperately trying to find their niche in this race and both are failing miserably. Mike Pence wouldn’t even get a glance had he not been Trump’s VP. Chris Christie is loud and arrogant. Christie reminds me of a much larger and younger Joe Biden (that’s not a compliment). I don’t believe much of what he says nor do I like his attitude towards some of his fellow Republicans. I believe he’s an old school “do whatever is necessary to stay in office” politician. As for the rest of the field; I think they are only in this to further their political careers and/or hope for a cabinet appointment by the winner.

Briefly, I’m not convinced Joe Biden is ultimately the Democratic candidate for president. What has been uncovered by The House Oversight Committee and the House Judicial Committee should cause fellow Democrats to scramble at the last minute for a more viable candidate. It won’t be Kennedy. Personally, if I was a Democrat or the Republicans didn’t have Trump, Desantis, Scott, or Ramaswamy, I’d be in Kennedy’s camp in 2024. I’d rather not see Kennedy get the nomination this time around because I don’t want to see him lose and maybe never run again. Vice President Kamala Harris has zero chance. Her career in politics is over after the 2024 election. So who if not Biden? Pretty boy, entitled nerd, California clown, Gavin Newsom has the best chance to be the Democratic nominee for president in 2024. Trump vs. Biden or Desantis vs. Newsom? America’s time is running out. We need a savior.