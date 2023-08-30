Michelle ‘Sissy’ Hastings

Michelle “Sissy” Lyn Reese Crist Hastings, 48 years young, passed away peacefully at her home in Hammond.

Memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 31, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood.

She was the youngest and only daughter born to Michael Reese and Emma Spreitler on December 7, 1974 ,at 11:24 a.m. in Sparta. Her fondest childhood memories were of her Grandpa Heiny and Uncle Charlie from where her love of Harley Davidson, billiards, and singing started. As an adult, Michelle was a social butterfly who never met a stranger. She was an extremely kind and gentle soul and always willing to help someone. She wrote poetry and loved to sing. Michelle loved all genres of music but one of her favorite artists was P!NK; the louder she was belting the words from the top of her lungs the happier you knew she was.

In her downtime, she enjoyed cuddling up with her dogs and watching true crime shows. Michelle’s all-time favorite thing to do was to spend time with her love, Keith, and have the wind blowing through her hair on the back of a Harley. In the more recent years of her life her health had declined and taken a toll on her. However, where there is bad there is also good. Grandbaby Olivia was born and had become a light of her life with whom she was always excited to spend time with. If there was one word to describe Michelle, it would be Love, love in every and all forms would be her hallmark. She immensely loved people incredibly hard, even when you didn’t realize you needed it.

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Henry.

She is survived by the love of her life, Keith L. Hastings of Hammond; her cherished daughters, Chelsey Rae Crist (Brian Morrison) of Sparta, Alysia Paige Crist (Lucas Larimore) of Atwood; stepchildren, Alex and Kevin Hastings of Decatur; and step grandchild, Olivia Hastings; her mother, Emma Louise; her eldest brother, Michael (Amy) Reese of Marissa; niece, Harley; nephew, Philip; and great niece, Tylan; her other brother, Timothy (Amanda) Reese ;and niece, Kassey. She is also survived by her beloved uncle, Charlie (Brenda) Reese of Sparta; her grandmother, Carol King; and her lifelong friends, Leslie of Salem, and Sue of Newman.

Michelle will be missed by many.

I came forth from the Father, and have come to the world; again I leave the world and go on unto the Father. (John 16:28)

