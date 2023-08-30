Meyha Evans

Meyha Marie Evans, 21, of Arthur, passed away at 8:52 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

A Celebration of Life service was held Friday, August 25, at the Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. Visitation was held Friday at the funeral home.

Meyha was born on May 27, 2002, in Mattoon. She was the daughter of Matthew Thomas and Shelly Kay (Peeler) Evans.

She is survived by her mother, Shelly (Jason) Mann of Arthur; her father, Matt (Mary) Evans of Tuscola; five siblings, Dajsha Evans of Arthur, Alexis Craig of Arthur, Ivorie Evans of Tuscola, Jaimin Enyart of Arthur, and Alizia Enyart of Arthur; maternal grandmother, Brenda Peeler of Arthur; paternal grandmother, Kim Pierce of Tuscola; and paternal great grandparents, Bob and Deloris Walters of Tuscola.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Dominick Peeler; maternal grandfather, Jerry Peeler; and paternal grandfather, Dan Evans.

Meyha had big dreams for her future. Her proudest accomplishment was setting a goal to join the Army and become a Medic. She pursued this ambition while also working toward obtaining her GED.

Meyha will always be remembered for her love and dedication to her family and friends. She cherished every moment spent with them, creating memories that will forever hold a special place in their hearts.

Memorials may be made to Edwards Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.