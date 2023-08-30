John Toohill

John Patrick Toohill, 59, of Sullivan, passed away at 9:18 a,m, Thursday, August 24, 2023, in his residence.

Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday August 29, in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Grant Wade officiating. Visitation was held Monday. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan, with military honors by the Sullivan American Legion Post # 68. Memorials are suggested to St Jude Children’s Hospital, the Elizabeth Titus Memorial Library or the Sullivan Schools Library. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

John was born October 14, 1963, in Fairbury, the son of Edward P. and Frances K. Bowman Toohill. He was retired from the U.S. Army Reserves and had served active duty in Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom and Noble Eagle. He has been working at MasterBrand Cabinets in Arthur. John married Debra Case on December 28, 1991, in Chatsworth.

Surviving are his wife, Deb; daughters, Jessica Wortham of Piper City and Meggie (Ryan) Whitten of Sullivan; sons, Patrick Toohill of Sullivan, Lucas Toohill of Sullivan and Robert J. Toohill of Champaign; father, Edward P. Toohill of Cissna Park; brothers, Ed (Lucille) Toohill of Missouri, Steve (Elise) Toohill of Iowa; sisters, Kathy Stephens of Piper City, Sarah (Gene) Wallrich of Collum and Teri (Mark) Runyon of Fairbury; 11 grandchildren; one great grandson; and two great granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his mother.