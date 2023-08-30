Caboose restoration project finishes in Villa Grove

During the Aug. 14 Villa Grove City Council meeting, the council heard a report from Berton Rund and Mike Cline regarding the caboose restoration project at Henson Park. They noted that even though the project used twice as much paint than the amount estimated, it came in around $3,000 under budget, with the total being around $21,458. Mayor Eversole Gunter was pleased with the results.

“It looks great, thank you for your efforts,” she said.

Administrator Jacki Athey is working with Bethany Surowka on finalizing numbers for the new community center.

Chief of Police Rea gave a short report, noting that both Ag Days and the Rodeos had gone very smoothly, with no issues or concerns. He also noted that the owners of the Henson House were collaborating with a contractor to have the fallen tree removed.

Surowka then made her report, stating that summer camp had ended, as had the wiffle ball league, whose champions earned a t-shirt to commemorate their victory.

Surowka talked about some upcoming events in Villa Grove.

She noted that the Zest For Life Center would be hosting a fall craft event, as well as a “Melon Mingle”, where Melanie will be focused on all things watermelon. She also said that there will be a free nutrition workshop later this fall. Weekly Euchre games would be returning in September, and that a nominal fee was being considered. Alderman Blaney then commented that she didn’t think it was a good idea, and it was agreed that the issue would be looked into.

Pickleball seems to be growing in popularity, as 17 people participated the previous week. Surowka said that 176 people had created accounts on the summer rec web page.

According to Surowka, fall soccer practice for U4-U12 would begin on August 28.

Finally, she noted that the rooftop units were scheduled to be shipped on August 18, and that she would be meeting with the general contractor and site manager soon, and that she would have an updated schedule for the council at the next meeting.

In Public Works director Marc Mixell’s absence, Mayor Eversole Gunter noted that they continued to work with Jake Wolf on turning the Richman Park ball diamonds, and that the splash pad project was ongoing. She also noted that the Public Works department had done a great job supporting Ag Days and the rodeo events.

Moving to new business, the council unanimously approved Broeren Russo’s pay request #14 in the amount of $277,293. They then approved a reimbursement to Mayor Eversole Gunter for Main Street Flowers in the amount of $41.80.

The Council approved the hiring of two new police officers, along with related PTI attendance and other expenses. They then approved a quote in the amount of $7,610. for installation of an ADA door and $4,541. for another commercial door.

The council, along with Mayor Eversole Gunter, heard comments from local resident Robert Finley, asking about a violation for having chickens on his property, and mayor Eversole Gunter informed him that an ordinance banning livestock from residences within the city limits was written in 2019, and it was determined that there would be no discussion of altering the ordinance at this time.

All council members other than Alderman Pangburn present.

The city approved the consent agenda, which included:

Previous meeting minutes from July 10 and July 24, payments in the amount of $586,942.

An agreement with Moran Economic Development on future projects

Approved the continued removal of downed trees from the storm from late June.