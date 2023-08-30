Barnyard 4H Club of Tuscola have had a busy summer

The Barnyard 4H Club of Tuscola have been very busy this summer.

On Monday, June 26, was the 4H Moultrie Douglas Fair General Show. They had several members show projects that they had worked on all year at the Fair to be judged. Many of the members received Champion awards at the Fair and some were even selected to show their project at the Illinois State Fair coming up in August. Members from the Barnyard 4H Club that received Champion awards were Neil Walker in Computer Generated Visual Arts, Olivia Gadomski in Fiber Visual Arts, Carmen Ladage in Photo Editing Visual Arts and Food Preservation, Jackson Dueker in Natural Resources, Grace Walker in Cooking 101, Samantha Walker in Cooking 301, Keegan Ladage in Woodworking 2, Elias Gadomski also received Champion in Paper 3D, and Caden Kerner in Aerospace.

The following day Tuesday, June 27, the Barnyard 4H Club decorated Flesor’s Candy Kitchen Window for a Community Service Project. The club had decided to have an outdoor theme for their window decoration and show all the fun outdoor activities you do in 4H. The last activity so far this summer that the Barnyard 4H Club has participated in was the 4H Moultrie Douglas Auction. This Auction is held during the Moultrie Douglas Fair in Arthur, Il.

The Auction was on Friday, July 7, at the Arthur Fairgrounds. At this Auction 4H members are able to auction off the projects they took to the Moultrie Douglas Fair. This year the members were able to keep all the money that their project sold for. The 4H members received a gift card from Rural King along with a water bottle and a bucket. Food was also provided by Little Pauly’s BBQ in Arthur. The Auction is always a lot of fun to watch and participate in.