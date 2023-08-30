Back in the Day- 8-23-23

10 years ago

September 4, 2013

Tuscola High School was preparing dor their Disney-themed Homecoming week. They were preparing events for students, alumni and the community.

Tuscola was waiting on a decsion on the Cronus fertilizer plant’s site location. Tuscola and another site in Mitchell County Iowa were being considered for the $1.2 million nitrogen fertilizer plant.

Toys R Us and Kay Jewelers were making arrangements to open stores in the Tanger Outlet Center. Both stores were planning for a fall opening.

The Warriors football team kicked off their season wiht a 23-14 victory against Sullivan Okaw Valley. Nick Bates was the leading rusher with 70 yeards and Tyler Hale led the receivers with one catch for 42 yards. Austin Beniach led the taccklers with eight.

20 years ago

August 26, 2003

The smooth sounds of The Platters could be heard far and wide from the Main Stage of this year’s Harvest Festival. The popular ‘50s group entertained crowds at 3 and 5 p.m., Saturday, earning rave reviews from attendees.

County board members at the Aug. 20, 2003 board meeting gave final approval for the issuance of $1,290,000 in general obligation debt certificates to pay for necessary jail and courthouse renovations.

Mike Cramer, president of Keystone Properties, was in attendance at the Aug. 25 city council meeting to answer questions regarding a special-use permit and pre-annexation agreement regarding his company’s plan to construct a 40-plus unit residential retirement living center. The targeted location was property immediately east of the Latter-Day Saints church on Northline Road.

Christian Wood was the lucky winner of a new scooter in a Kids Fest contest held recently by Tuscola IGA Foodliner.

The Tuscola Warriors had a great deal of experience on the coaching front. Leading the way would be head Coach Stan Wienke, along with coaching staff members Lenny Sementi, Ron O’Hearn, Lance Landeck, and Dusty Burk.

30 years ago

August 24, 1993

Tuscola City Council rescinded its approval of a second amended redevelopment agreement with Cohen Development at its recent meeting. City Attorney Michael Carroll recommended the action after being unable to come to terms with Cohen attorneys on contract language.

The school district would be hiring a certified teacher’s aide to help alleviate the burden fifth-grade teachers faced this year with a class of 82 students.

Tuscola Fire Chief Dennis Dietrich was back home after an extended hospital stay, and Rogers Floral and Petals and Plants were offering free delivery of balloon bouquets to anyone wishing to extend good wishes to the chief.

Douglas County Treasurer Rick Hackler announced he would be seeking to retain his job in the 1994 election.

Chet Keller sank a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole at Kaskaskia Country Club to go from being one stroke behind to one stroke ahead, and went on to win the 1993 Douglas County Men’s Golf Tournament. He finished three strokes ahead of runner-up Ron Strange.

40 years ago

August 30, 1983

Members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Dept., Tuscola Township, and Ill. Dept. Of Criminal Investigations helped unload and burn more than 400 wild marijuana plants and over 90 pounds of sensimilla marijuana plants with an estimated street value of $100,000. Authorities had spotted the wild growth on the Champaign-Douglas County line during aerial surveillance last week.

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Campbell of Fredericksburg, Va. announced the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter Theresa Comanche to Jeffrey Alan Little, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Little of Tuscola. An October wedding was being planned.

Bob Joines of Newman won the championship flight of the annual Douglas County Golf Tournament played the past weekend at Villa Grove and Kaskaskia Country Clubs, with a score of 146. Second in flight was Jeff Holmes of Villa Grove with a 149, and tying for third were Mike Kerner and Bill Butkovich at 150.

Dan Ochs of Tuscola placed second in the Mattoon Archery Club competition held Aug. 28 at Lake Paradise. He shot a 289 out of a possible 350, two points below the winner. Ochs was a member of the Osage Archers of Mahomet.

50 years ago

August 23, 1973

After four years of planning and waiting, five certified SCUBA divers finally formed a diving club that could offer underwater search and recovery operations in the Douglas County area. Members included president Darrell Lamb, vice president Ronald Waugh, safety officer Bill Gerrib, David Mason, and Clarence Snyder.

First National Bank of Tuscola was celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house in recognition of its recently remodeled and expanded quarters. The event marked 107 years of operation for the institution.

German exchange student Thomas Schalk, age 16, was spending the school year in Tuscola with Dan and Marian Ponder and son Cliff.