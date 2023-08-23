VG Junior High Softball gets into full gear

By Tony Hooker

The 2022 Junior High softball season wasn’t up to expectations for a program with a state title and numerous regional championship game appearances.

The good news, if any can be found from a 1-16 season, is that many of those youngsters gained valuable experience while taking their lumps and are now ready to be leaders.

According to Coach Deanna Pellum, it’s a good mix of both older and younger experience.

“Kinleigh Pellum & Emma Carrol are our only 8th graders, and we are counting on them to be leaders. Maggi Clodfelder is our returning pitcher and Areigha Hauversurk is our returning catcher. Other returning Varsity 7th graders are Amijah Riggleman, Aaliyah Williams, Kenna Koeberlein, and Yetsay Briones.”

The team’s defensive alignment up the middle is going to rely on a pair of newcomers, as sixth graders Quinn Lillard in centerfield and Anna Craig at shortstop are expected to be starters. (Craig suffered an injury and her availability for the season is in question.)

A deep, if relatively inexperienced group of players are expected to contribute on the mound for the Blue Devils in 2023. Maggie Clodfelder is the lone returnee with significant experience, but Kinleigh Pellum, Amijah Riggleman, Addison Obenland, Sylvia Thompson-Burton and Anna Craig are also expected to spend time on the pitching rubber.

With all last season’s misfortunes behind them, Pellum and the team have set high expectations for 2023.

“My expectations are for a regional championship game appearance. I know these girls have the potential to do it and we just have to do it one game at a time,” Pellum opined.