Tuscola Volleyball starts new year with a new look

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s 2023-24 version will have a slightly new look as they enter coach Emily Griswell’s maiden voyage as the new bench boss. Griswell however is not new to the program after being an assistant under long time coach Lydia Miller. The new leader got the nod late and utilized an abridged summer program and is making up for loss time in the preseason working technique and conditioning around the construction at the high high school.

Griswell played for Abby McDonald at St. Joe Ogden and knows what it takes to build a successful program. “Taking over the head coaches position has its challenges, as any new position would,” stated Griswell. “Yet, I’m thankful for the opportunity to lead this particular group of girls, with my assistants by my side. It’s been a while since my playing days but anyone who knows volleyball around the area knows how strong of a program Abby has built, she has had a big influence on me as a past player and new coach. The girls were all very excited and open to the change that was to occur. With the later hire, our summer was more laid back than it has been in previous years. I’m looking forward to the experiences that the team will have next summer.”

Seven seniors return for their fourth go round in the black and gold. “Sydney Moss and Emily Czerwonka have been putting in extra effort the past week, and I’m looking forward to seeing them work together and the success they will have,” stated the Warrior coach. Zoey Thomason will join Moss in the front row as a hitter as will Natalie Hastings and Catie Gibson.

The junior class sports five athletes: Carly Ochs, Ayla Deleva, Olivia Wallace, Ava Rauguth, and Belle Notaro. Ochs will be big up front will Rauguth will help out in the backcourt. Nine Sophomores and thirteen freshman round out the squad giving some backbone to a strong senior class. “We have a large freshmen group this year,” commented Griswell. “It’s always exciting to get a big group in and shape them throughout their high school career.”