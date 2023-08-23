Tuscola sidewalk improvements delayed until spring

By David Porter

Sidewalks were sidelined at Monday’s Tuscola City Council meeting. Mayor Dan Kleiss said the bids for general sidewalk work came in much higher than expected.

He said part of the problem may be timing. He suggested that the Council relet bids in the spring and combine this year’s sidewalk budget with next year’s budget, which may generate more interest and thus, more competitive bids.

Denny Cruzan, city foreman, said the bids were more than $2 higher per square foot than similar bids in Mahomet just two weeks previously.

The Council agreed to reject all bids for sidewalk work.That doesn’t mean no work will be done on city sidewalks. Kleiss said the city plans to grind down some high spots where the concrete has shifted and will pour some sidewalks using city staff.

Also Monday, Adam Munds addressed the Council. He is the organizer of the annual RC Fest, which is an exhibition and competition for remote-controlled cars, trucks and boats.

RC Fest was held at the end of July at Wimple Park. Munds said it went well, and he thanked various city departments for their help and support including the fire department, tourism and street department.

Munds includes a blood drive with the event and said this year’s drive raised over $4,000 and enough blood donation to save up to 63 lives.

There were 189 participants from 17 states this year. He asked the Council to pencil in July 27-28, 2024, for next year’s event

Kleiss thanked Munds for bringing the report to the Council.

Kleiss also noted that the city received a thank you note from recently crowned Miss Tuscola Claire Meyer. He also urged caution in the roads as kids start school next week.

On the consent agenda, the Council approved:

$26,790.23 to Clark Dietz for downtown alley improvements phase 2 engineering;

$64,673.84 to Walker Company for annual oil and chip for roads;

$3,836.96 to Jim Crane for motor fuel tax engineering for the annual oil and chip;

A Community Building lease with alcohol to Jeanne Pettry for a wedding reception Sept. 29;

Marion County Horizon Center 5k run Sept. 16;

Cast Iron Pub’s homecoming block party with street closure Sept. 23;

A craft market at Festival Square Oct. 7 requested by Cindy Little.