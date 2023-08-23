‘Smoked low and slow,’ New BBQ in Camargo

By Tony hooker

Joe Evans never imagined a life as a restauranteur growing up. But, twenty plus years after he entered the hospitality field, here he is, a vital cog in the Log Cabin Smokehouse operation.

Evans has a bevy of experiences, somewhere near 20 years’ worth, that he can count on as he moves his latest project forward.

“It started at Longhorn Smokehouse which then became Hickory River Smokehouse and I worked there for about 15 years. Then I worked at Buffalo Wild Wings before having an opportunity to open Smokey’s House,” Evans related.

Evans, whose early childhood was spent in Metcalf, migrated to Champaign in 1980, and never imagined himself making a career in the service industry, although his entire professional life has been spent in restaurants.

“I worked in restaurants growing up, and I kind of stayed in the restaurant business. I worked at a couple of steakhouses and in the fast-food business. I worked at Mountain Jack’s with a gentleman named Brad Bowman and then he opened up Longhorn Smokehouse, which eventually became Hickory River, and I worked for him for a long time, and that’s how it all started,” he shared.

After having sampled some of his wares, it’s pretty obvious that he’s found his niche’ and he readily concurs.