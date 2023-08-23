Rick D. Moss, 61, of Tuscola, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

On Wednesday August 23, 2023, his visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. with a Celebration of Life following at 6 p.m. at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola.

Rick was born January 16, 1962, in Charleston, to Arthur and Barbara (VanZant) Moss.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; as well as his Aunt Dianne Moss.

He is survived by his parents; his sister, Karen Moss; his daughters, Lauren (Ian Campbell) Moss and Allison Moss.

He is also survived by his extended family of Loren Dean Moss, Adam (Barbara) Moss and Andra (Peter) Moss, Annis (Ronald) Guenther, Dawn (David) Wendt, and Renee (Anthony) Alberico.

Rick was a business owner and graphic designer at Bee Graphics in Arcola. He was an avid race fan, particularly at Coles County Speedway. He enjoyed watching a variety of sporting events and competitions, including Cubs baseball, Illinois football, and any soccer or dance teams his daughters were a part of. Rick was especially compassionate regarding his pets, in particular his beloved cat, Pumpkin.

To commemorate his love of animals, in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the A.W.O.O.F. Program through the Animal Health Care Center in Arcola.

