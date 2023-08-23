My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

If you read me regularly in this space, you know I was never a fan of being involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine. A year and a half later I haven’t changed my mind. I guess my thoughts and opinions are not in line with fellow conservative Republicans in Washington but, I still think I’ve made a better call on this one than they did then and most of them still do today. I say most because we are seeing some Republicans and very few Democrats now saying publicly enough is enough. Unfortunately, they are only speaking out now because of the $75 billion dollars the American taxpayers have contributed to this no win scenario war. Seventy-five billion dollars with much more slated to go to Ukraine. Had it not been for the taxpayers finally starting to complain, I doubt many of these suit and tie clones would be saying a word. “Yeah but it’s the Russians Craig! They’re communists!” And? Would we engage the Chinese right now if they invade Taiwan? Would we engage North Korea right now if they engage South Korea? Both are also communist countries. Well technically all three are more socialist than communist. It’s debatable whether there is or ever has been a true communist state. Anyway, if you enjoy owning your own stuff, saying what’s on your mind, and believe in a balanced legal justice system, don’t move to any of the three.

Back to my questions to you. I believe the answer is, we would try. The truth is we are not financially or physically capable to fight and support four wars in these particular four countries all at once. Seventy-five billion dollars in eighteen months invested in Ukraine’s war efforts and the result is still a stalemate. If nothing else, this war in Ukraine is proof positive we can’t spend our way to victory. Not in this war or any other war in this world today. Our economy would collapse but these four countries would survive. While we throw money at four war efforts they only spend their money on one. Okay, now is when you throw NATO at me. Do you seriously think our NATO partners are going to go all in on four wars at once. No they won’t, they can’t. Of course like they are doing currently with the Ukraine debacle, they’ll sprinkle crumbs, just enough to appear they are engaged. But it is now and always has been The United States leading the charge financially and militarily. The Biden administration has eighteen months left before American voters get a chance to change the course of a nation on the brink of ruin and war.

China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran are all coordinating together to ruin America. They aren’t trying to hide the fact either. They publicly announce who’s visiting who this week, this month, this year, whenever. Three years ago I would say they were poking the bear, (us) and that they better be careful. Today I say they’re throwing sand in the sissy’s face, (us) no need to worry. So what happens next? If these four world powers are serious, they strike before Biden leaves office. China attacks Taiwan next. NATO will scramble to assist as much as they have in Ukraine further stretching everyone’s financial stability. Six to eight months later North Korea invades South Korea. NATO will then be nearly maxed out. Some NATO countries will have already had to bow out and concentrate on saving themselves. So will Iran then attack Israel? I don’t think so. I think Israel is strong enough to thwart an attack from Iran. Instead Iran would concentrate on attacking any and all U.S. military bases in the middle east. A detraction the United States will have to deal with along with everything else going on. We have always been the tough guy on the block when we have just one or two opponents at a time. The world has changed and its separate countries’ leaders have changed. Our worst fear is happening. The arrogant, vicious, and ruthless leaders of our enemy nations have figured it out, finally. Unite as one for just one purpose; destroy America. Get America on its heels and the rest of our allies are easily picked off one and two at a time. The goal is a new world order.

The timing is ripe. Americans are divided in not just two factions, but three or four. Americans are full of hate and contempt for one another. Our economy is suffering, the self sustaining energy we enjoyed three years ago is gone. Our FBI, DOJ, IRS, DHS, and White House have been corrupted. Democrats attack Republicans and Republicans attack Democrats for even the most ridiculous theories of misconduct. Our rule of government has come down to just one thing; which party has the most numbers when it’s time to count the votes. Not on vigorous debate and exchange of ideas. No, no. None of that matters anymore. Vote along party lines or your party will destroy you.

Finally let me leave you with a thought that eats on me most days when I’m reminded of the war in Ukraine. To date an estimated 130,000 Ukrainians have been killed and tens of thousands more wounded in this war. Hundreds of billions of dollars in property damage has been done in Ukraine. If Russia would pull out today, guess who will be picking up the tab to pay for rebuilding Ukraine? Yes, The United States taxpayers will be footing the bill. How about having done this instead eighteen months ago. Divide Ukraine territory up between Russia and the current government. What territory is left immediately becomes a member of NATO. Russia then knows should they invade the new territory, motherland Russia itself will be attacked. No negotiations, no threats, Russia becomes fair game to whatever NATO throws back at them. Whine and tell me I’m weak and tell me I’m caving into a bullying Vladimir Putin. That’s fine. But I just saved 130,000 people’s lives whose families wish were still part of their own lives. Everyone still has their home and belongings. Everyone no longer lives in fear every day and every night. Parents haven’t lost their children and children haven’t lost their parents. Those Ukranians that wish to not be part of the Russian government can peacefully move to the territory that is now the new Ukraine. Even if The United States taxpayers paid to build new housing for those that wished to move it would have been a bargain compared to what The United States’s taxpayers have spent and will continue to spend as this no win war drags on! Okay, that’s it, I’m done ranting for tonight. I’m done trying to save the world. It’s 12:30 a.m. and I’m going to bed to find something on TV about anything concerning aliens!

(The views and opinions expressed in the submitted columns are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Journal.)