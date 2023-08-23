Brayden VonLanken accepts assistant coaching job

By Daniel L. Chamness

Brayden VonLanken is coming home.

Or should I say, coming back to his home away from home.

During his four years of high school, the Ford of Tuscola Salesman was an offensive/defensive lineman for the Tuscola Warriors. After coaching for one year at Arcola, he will return to the friendly confines as a football coach. He has been hired as an assistant coach to handle the offensive linemen and outside linebackers.

As a high school player, he helped Tuscola advance to the state championship. Of the Tuscola offensive line in 2017, three of them advanced to play on a college team. Two, including VonLaken, were on NCAA Division II teams. One was on an NCAA Division I team.

“Brayden is a good communicator,” said Tuscola coach Andy Romine, who coached VonLaken throughout high school. “He can analyze what is happening and make adjustments on the fly. He has the mental mindset to be very good.”

The 22-year-old brings several things to the table, but none more important than his age about the players he is helping coach. VonLaken states that his strongest attribute is that he understands the highs and lows of football, especially those associated with injury. He helped coach the offensive and defensive lines at Arcola.

“My first year of coaching was a little nerve-racking, but Arcola accepted me immediately,” said VonLanken. “I fit in with their coaching staff. I started to learn how to view the game as a coach, instead of a player. I want to give a bit of shoutout to Coach (Nick) Lindsey and the Arcola coaching staff for taking a chance on a young guy like me.”

Arcola was 4-5 last year. As an Arcola coach, his first game was against his former high school team.

“That was a strange experience,” said VonLanken of the contest between the Warriors and the Purple Riders. “I just tried to brush it off and concentrate on coaching the team. I looked at the position last year as an intern. Eventually, I hope to be a head coach.”

VonLanken is hoping to learn from Romine and the other Tuscola coaches that helped mold the player he became. One year ago, the Warriors posted a record of 9-3 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs.

Before coaching at Arcola and becoming a car salesman at Ford of Tuscola, VonLanken was a college football player for the McKendree University Bearcats in Lebanon. He was with the Bearcats for three years. He is 1.5 years away from earning his Bachelor’s Degree. The Bearcats are a NCAA Division II team that competes in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

At Tuscola, the tackle was part of what was arguably the finest offensive line in Warrior history. He was a tackle on the 2017 team, which finished second in the Illinois High School Association Class 1A State Championships. They would lose to the Lena-Winslow Panthers by one point.

He helped the Warrior’s high-powered offense that year score a total of 583 points, an average of 41.6 points per game. They finished 13-1 overall, losing only the state title game at Northern Illinois University. They would score 50 or more points in five games in 2017.

Starting at the other tackle in the state title game was Hunter Woodard, who would suit up for the Oklahoma State University Cowboys. CJ Picazo, a guard on that team, is currently a junior at Concordia University-St. Paul and playing NCAA Division II football.

“Coach Romine and I talk regularly,” said VonLanken. “He offered me a position at Tuscola. I am looking forward to learning as much as I can from the group of coaches that helped me so much.”