Willard Lawrence “Bill” Kauffman, 83, of Arcola, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 17, 2023.

Visitation was held Tuesday, August 22, at the Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. Funeral services were held Tuesday morning at the funeral home. Burial with Military Rites conducted by the Arcola Honor Guard followed in the Arthur Cemetery.

Bill was the son of the late Eli J. and Edna (Yoder) Kauffman. He was born in a rural farmhouse west of Bagdad School on April 8, 1940. He was very proud of his Amish heritage.

He is survived by his children, Troye (Herlinda) Kauffman, Darla (Pierre) Chouinard, Laura (Daniel) Henry and Trina Kauffman; seven grandchildren, Andrew (Katie) Kauffman, Micaela Kauffman, Janelle (Drew) Chouinard-King, Phillip (Karen) Chouinard, Morgan Henry – fiancé Sean O’Connor, Holly (Andrew) Jackson, and Patrick (Ashley) Henry; 10 great-grandchildren, Anthony Kauffman, Lucia and Liv Lennon, Grant, Raelle, Dakota and Colt Jackson and William, Wren and Teddy Henry.

He was one of six children: Elsie (Ed) Cisna, Marti (Dave) Miller, Elva (Melanie) Kauffman, Edwin “Eddie” (Phyllis) Kauffman and Michael (Marie) Kauffman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elsie; and brother, Eddie; and brother-in-law, Ed.

Bill received his 8th grade certificate from Bagdad School. He enlisted in the Army at Jefferson Barracks in St Louis, Mo., and earned his GED while serving. While in the Army he served as a Quartermaster at Fort Ord, Calif., and Okinawa, Japan.

Bill became a Design Certified Engineer through an apprenticeship program at Progress Industries in Arthur. He then worked for Raven Trailers and was an engineer/draftsman and designed tanks for The Heil Company in Lancaster, Pa. In 1972, he and wife Kathy moved the family back to Arcola to start Bulk-Tek Sales and Leasing.

Bill enjoyed music and played guitar in his younger years. He knew every highway and byway across the Midwest. He loved to drive in search of tanks, tractors, cars and antiques. He enjoyed attending Thresherman’s reunions, tractor shows, farm shows and auctions. He looked forward to the annual Amish Country Tractor Cruise held in Arthur. He also knew the lineage of every tank trailer he designed, bought, and sold.

Bill was a previous member of the Lions Club and proud to belong to the American Legion.

Memorials may be made to the Arcola American Legion or to the Amish Interpretive Center.