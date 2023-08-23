Back in the Day- 8/16/23

10 years ago

Aug. 28, 2013

The Illinois Commerce Commission on Aug. 20, approved Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI) request to construct a new $1 billion transmission line that will run from the Mississippi River near Quincy to the Indiana border near Terre Haute. The route includes paths through properties in Douglas and Piatt counties.

Board members were asked if they had any reaction to the recent pronouncement from the Illinois Commerce Commission regarding the ICC’s approval of the route for the Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI) proposed high-voltage power line. Board member and affected property owner Bibby Appleby spoke up first, saying that if the line does in fact come through as proposed “it is going to diminish the worth of farmland by at least 30 percent. I’m definitely against it; it’s ugly, it’s unhealthy, it will be a blight on our pure and pristine countryside. Now you look out over the farms and see corn; in 2019 you will be seeing those ugly things. We’re not lying down and taking it, we are going to continue to fight this.”

Tuscola City Council approved a redevelopment agreement with At Home Tuscola at the Aug. 26 council meeting. By a vote of 7-1 with Tim Hoey casting the dissenting vote, the council will invest a total of $660,000 in the project at 117-123 West Sale Street. These are the properties last occupied by the Sav-Mor Pharmacy business.

20 years ago

August 19, 2003

An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from Fuel Mart in Tuscola during an armed robbery that took place in the early morning hours of Aug. 13. An employee was alone in the store at 3:20 a.m. when the robber, brandishing a handgun, entered the building through the east door.

Tuscola city officials said a 14.61 percent increase by the city’s wholesale water supplier would not immediately affect local residents, and a wait-and-see policy would most likely be adopted as to whether the increased cost would be passed along to consumers.

John Hoel recorded the first ace of the Wednesday Night Men’s League (and of his golf career) on July 23, when he knocked his tee shot in the hole the par 3 third hole at Ironhorse Golf Course.

Golfers playing at Ironhorse early Saturday afternoon shared the links with legendary former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka, who now does color commentary for the team. Ditka was in town for Saturday’s pre-season game against Denver, being played at the U of I’s Memorial Stadium.

Tim Madden of Tuscola and Mark Faust of Villa Grove battled long and hard during the Douglas County Golf Tournament. It took four extra holes of play before Madden clinched the tourney title. In the ladies tournament, Janece Dicks of Arthur reclaimed the title she also won in 1996.

30 years ago

August 17, 1993

Tuscola National Bank President Lloyd Murphy turned a shovel of dirt to symbolically launch construction of the bank’s new head office on Route 36 East. Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremonies kicked off what was anticipated to be a yearlong process to construct the 30,000-square-foot facility.

Tuscola’s 94-year-old TY tower could soon meet the wrecking ball if Illinois Central Railroad brass had their way. IC officials were concerned with dilapidated condition the of the structure, but were willing to sell it to the city for $1, provided officials would agree to move the structure from its current location.

Tuscola Area Improvement Association confirmed last week it had contacted state officials concerning criteria for the proposed $60 million “supermax” prison recently authorized by Gov. Jim Edgar.

Wayne Meyer and Jerry and John Baird hosted the Korea Feed Grain Team on Aug. 6 at the Baird farm. The group also visited Cargill and Heartland Co-op.

Wyatt Martin and Gage Reynolds took first place in the doubles division of the Douglas County Tennis Association Junior Tennis Tournament, beating runners-up Travis Russell and Willy Shiu. In the singles division, Willy Shiu claimed first place and Wyatt Martin finished second.

40 years ago

August 23, 1983

Bricks from the former South Ward School were used to support that school’s old bell, now at a new location in front of East Prairie School. The bell, donated by William T. Brian to South Ward at the time of its construction in 1923, was mounted in the south belfry. Mr. Brian died shortly after donating the bell and didn’t live to see the school open and the bell in its place, but it was tolled during his funeral procession.

The tentative budget for Tuscola unit schools was lower than the previous year, according to Supt. Jack Williams. The new budget called for $2,110,600 in the Education Fund, $386,000 in the Building Fund, $161,000 in the Bond/Interest Fund, and $207,900 in the Transportation Fund.

The Jarman Hospital census and in-patient count for July showed good use of the facility, with 147 people admitted that month.

Phillippe Parfait, a Rotary International Youth Exchange student from France staying with the Phil Beachy family, noted he was fond of American hamburgers and Coke, and the overall freedoms enjoyed by U.S. residents.

50 years ago

August 16, 1973

The pilot light of a gas stove and a nearby gasoline can were all that was needed to start a fire that totally destroyed a two-car garage at the Darrell Ford residence on Southland Circle Drive. The dollar damage done to the building and its contents was estimated at $7,000.

An extensive pipeline upgrade job was being undertaken by Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Co., resulting in the replacement of 37,000 feet of natural gas pipeline.

A new 100 x 36 pavilion was now under construction at the north end of Ervin Park, thanks to efforts of the Tuscola Lions Club. The new pavilion would take about five to six weeks to complete, at an estimated cost of $3,400.

Little League enthusiasts expressed their appreciation to John Phipps for having conducted a successful season by re-electing him president of the three-division program at the annual Little League awards picnic held recently at Ervin Park.