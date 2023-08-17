Villa Grove golf results for week 11

By Tony Hooker

Chance Lemmon started with birdies on #1 and #2 and finished with birdies on #7 on his way to a 33, the lowest gross score of 2023 to highlight week 11 action in the Tri City Men’s League.

Low Gross – Top 5

Player Gross

Chance Lemmon 33

Troy Gabbard 34

Jason Watson 35

Toby Ring 36

Doug Cisna 37

Low Net – Top 5

Player Net

Chance Lemmon 28

Troy Gabbard 31

Chuck Dorsett 31

John Schweighart 32

Chris Vandeventer 32

Division I

Sheriff/Dowler over Cisna/Davin Smith 40-37

Josh Vandeventer/Matt Smith over Messman/Spears 34-29

Block/Wilson over David Smith/Dusty Kirkman 38-37

Watson/Ring over Mendoza/Holmes 39-31

T Vandeventer/CVandeventer over Faust/Merkle 38-31

Schweighart/Daley over Blaney/Myren 42-35

T Von Lanken/J Von Lanken over Eric Douglas/Lucas Vandeventer 36-33

Gilles/Gabbard over Wax/McDowell 40-37

Division II

C Wendling/M Wendling over Gunter/Hooker 36-35

Lemmon/Lemmon over Wince/Povalish 41-40

Stevens/Stabler over Beccue/Burnett 35-28

Moore/Snodgrass over Cler/Sappenfield 33-32

Sigler/Pangburn over Turner/Landeck 36-35

S Douglas/Dorsett over Renfrow/Riley 37-34

A Mohr/B Mohr over Knight/Burchett 36-33

Henderson/Stoker over Mixell 33-19