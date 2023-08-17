Villa Grove golf results for week 11
By Tony Hooker
Chance Lemmon started with birdies on #1 and #2 and finished with birdies on #7 	 on his way to a 33, the lowest gross score of 2023 to highlight week 11 action in the Tri City Men’s League.
Low Gross – Top 5
Player Gross
Chance Lemmon 33
Troy Gabbard 34
Jason Watson 35
Toby Ring 36
Doug Cisna 37
Low Net – Top 5
Player Net
Chance Lemmon 28
Troy Gabbard 31
Chuck Dorsett 31
John Schweighart 32
Chris Vandeventer 32
Division I
Sheriff/Dowler over Cisna/Davin Smith 40-37
Josh Vandeventer/Matt Smith over Messman/Spears 34-29
Block/Wilson over David Smith/Dusty Kirkman 38-37
Watson/Ring over Mendoza/Holmes 39-31
T Vandeventer/CVandeventer over Faust/Merkle 38-31
Schweighart/Daley over Blaney/Myren 42-35
T Von Lanken/J Von Lanken over Eric Douglas/Lucas Vandeventer 36-33
Gilles/Gabbard over Wax/McDowell 40-37
Division II
C Wendling/M Wendling over Gunter/Hooker 36-35
Lemmon/Lemmon over Wince/Povalish 41-40
Stevens/Stabler over Beccue/Burnett 35-28
Moore/Snodgrass over Cler/Sappenfield 33-32
Sigler/Pangburn over Turner/Landeck 36-35
S Douglas/Dorsett over Renfrow/Riley 37-34
A Mohr/B Mohr over Knight/Burchett 36-33
Henderson/Stoker over Mixell 33-19