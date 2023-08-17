Tuscola RC Fest brings out the big toys

Event lives up to the name ‘creators of chaos’

By Dominik Stallings

RC Fest went a size larger than usual this year.

The radio-controlled vehicles are usually one-tenth the size of the models they mimic. The vehicles can perform all sorts of stunts, jumps, terrain crawling and races. Broken axles, drive shafts and popped tires are par for the course, but thats also where the fun lies for many enthusiasts.

“The atmosphere out here is great. RC is a great way to bond,” said Munds.

This year, a monster truck showed an onlooking crowd what 11,000 pounds of heavy machinery can do to three sedans. The cars crushed and buckled under the weight of the massive machine as its engine roared and revved.

Brad Shippert is the owner of the truck and performed the show at RC Fest. The festival is a family-friendly event that shares the fun and excitement of the hobby. It also serves a good cause; they bring people in for a blood drive for ImpactLife, the blood product provider in Illinois, as well as donations for the organization.

Shippert said he was happy to participate in the festival for Adam Munds, the event organizer and founder, because of their similar background.

Shippert was in need of a life-saving blood transfusion in 2020 during a stay at OSF. Shippert was diagnosed with Leukemia. Shippert said the doctors believed he wouldn’t have survived a flight to Chicago hadn’t he gotten the infusion in time.

After eight and half months of chemotherapy, he received a stem-cell transplant from a donor in Poland, allowing him to recover. He returned to the monster truck entertainment industry in 2022.

“None of this would be possible without a life-saving donation,” said Shippert.

Munds was also in need of a blood transfusion. When he was born, he had a dangerously low platelet count. Blood platelets form clots and stop and prevent bleeding. Without the life-saving transfusion, he wouldn’t have survived.

With RC Fest, Munds wishes to help others receive those same transfusions. According to Munds, ImpactLife was completely booked with appointments.

RC Fest donated $4,311 from proceeds last year and over $22,000 since RC Fest began. Munds said they collected enough blood to save 615 lives.

The festival had humble beginnings at first. Munds said he started it with a handful of friends after visiting an RC event in Champaign. They weren’t very impressed with the event, so they decided to do it better.

Munds described himself as the “cute little kid with big ambitions,” since he also decided to grow the event and use it to bring in people for a blood drive.

At first, they just raced around in Munds’ backyard for fun. According to Reich they soon expanded to Tolono’s Westside Park. In 2022 Munds approached Tuscola City Council since RC Fest was quickly outgrowing Tolono. Munds said that the city has been welcoming and easy to work with, providing support where needed.

Munds said he did the event for his friend at the time, Brandon Reich. The two of them formed a passion for RC cars from their enjoyment of monster trucks. Reich said that they would use Munds’ “Raminator,” a miniature RC- monster truck, to perform their own shows. Soon after, they started getting more cars and more invested in the hobby.

“It’s pretty crazy how big it’s gotten,” said Reich.

The passion for RC cars landed Munds a position in Horizon Hobby, where he tests new RC- vehicles.

For the future, Munds is hoping to expand the RC boat racing, which they leaned into for the first time this year. He also hopes to have another monster truck come out next year, dependent on approval from the City Council.