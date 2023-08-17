Tuscola golfers get it started for the school year

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boys and girls golf teams will kick off the 2023-24 athletic year for the Warriors after a stellar showing last year, garnering second place in the News Gazette Athletic Program of the Year race. As a whole, the black and gold dominated and would have been first if the criteria were not changed, and golf was a big part. The boys advanced individuals to the sectional level under coach Angela Gough while the girls pushed the entire team through. Despite losing a few key cogs to graduation last May, both teams welcome back a plethora of returning talent.

They will tee it up Thursday Aug. 10, hosting Academy High from Champaign, Monticello and Gibson City Melvin Sibley in a quadrangular meet. Leading the way for coach Gough’s squad will be last season’s number one and team MVP senior Brayden Gough. Joining him on the links will be classmates Chris Atwater and Ty Thomason as well as junior returnees Jacob Waugh and Aiden Devlin. A pair of sophomores Ryker Gough and Carson Gaines are back as well and both donated at the varsity last year as freshman and will challenge for a spot in the lineup.

The coach sees Monticello as one of the top small school teams in the area with Sullivan and Effingham St. Anthony as close seconds. “The guys had a good summer,” stated the coach. “We are focusing on making improvements over last season in each and every match.”

Six girls return from a year ago with seniors Addyson Ring, Zoey Thomason and Addyson Pettry at the top of the list. Ring and Thomason both grabbed medalist honors more than a few times last year. Juniors Jocelyn Ford and Isabelle Struts toured the area courses last year as varsity donators. Sophomore Lanie Yantis and freshman Christie Kerner will also take their cuts for new coach Laney Banta.

Banta, an alumni of the program, just took over a few weeks back and has had an eye on the program since graduating.

“With a number of girls graduating last year, some returning players are going to need to step up their game,” commented Banta.

“Many of the girls have been working hard to improve their game over the summer and I am looking forward to seeing how they progress over the season. As a team, our goals are to improve our games, take each match one at a time, and hopefully bring home a few wins in the process! As a coach, my goal is to continue the successful path that the girls golf program has been on the last several years, as well as teaching the girls an appreciation for the game. As an alumni, I am looking forward to being a part of the program again and am hopeful for a fun and successful season!”