Tuscola Council approves lone bid for downtown improvements

Final cost expected to be between original estimate and the bid

By David Porter

Phase 2 of the City of Tuscola’s downtown improvements plan will cost more than what was first imagined, but how much more is to be determined.

The lone bid for the work came in at $1,316,887.36 from Feutz Construction, Inc. in Paris. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $1,063,700.

Drew Hoel, city administrator, explained that there was an anomaly in the bid that could lower the final cost by as much as $170,000. Pricing for light fixtures was not available in time for the bidding, he said, so the contractor put in a “placeholder” of $24,500 per fixture. The engineer’s estimate is $1,500 per fixture, Hoel said.

Hoel continued that the costs would be adjusted as the project progresses. The city can use change orders make the adjustments.

With projects of this size and scope, change orders are customary to account for problems that are discovered that could not have been known at the time of bidding. They often add costs but can also result in cost savings.

Hoel said he thinks the final tally will be much lower than the bid, perhaps as much as $150,000 (accounting for change orders that could add costs as well).

The City Council approved the bid unanimously during a special meeting Monday. The full Council attended with the exception of Terra Waldrop.

The project includes paving several alleys downtown and developing the green space between the Community Building and The Vault Art Gallery, which includes lighting, electrical power for events and parking.

In other business Monday, the Council approved a request from Cliff Ponder to annex a house at 508 E. Northline Rd. into the city. For those familiar with the former Ponder Farms on the north edge of town, Hoel explained that the annexation does not include the large, brick house and associated outbuildings; it is for the smaller house next to the Lutheran church property.