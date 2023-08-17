Tri City Country Club Championship scores
By Tony Hooker
Jarrett Wallace made his opening round 70, the lowest score of the tournament, stand up by shooting 74 in the second round to hold off a hard charging Toby Ring and win the championship flight of the Tri-City CC club championship by a single stroke, 144-145. Wallace made birdies on holes 4, 10, 12, and 15 to survive Ring’s back nine 32 for the win. Doug Cisna’s two-day score of 149 was good for third place.
Men’s “A” Flight
Tristan Harrison shot a second round 78 on his way to a 158 two round total to earn a two-stroke victory over runner up Chance Lemmon in the men’s “A flight. Lucas Vandeventer and Dobie Gilles tied for third with scores of 162.
Men’s “B” Flight
Travis Albin shot a 163 to claim top status in the men’s “B” flight. Eric Douglas earned 2nd place with a 166 total and third place went to Aaron Mendoza, who fired a 167.
Men’s “C” Flight
Jake Gilles earned victory in the flight by posting a 176 score for the two days. Ryan Spears shot a 178 to finish 2nd, and Gavin Smith and Matt Pangburn tied for 3rd with scores of 179.
Women’s Championship flight
Jody Myren shot 92-92 to take the women’s championship by 3 strokes over Amber Schweighart, who fired a 187.
Women’s “A” Flight
Kristina Mendoza and Maureen Povalish tied for first place by shooting 196’s, and Ella Schweighart finished 3rd in the flight with a total of 199.