Recreation department receives $1,300 donation

The Villa Grove city council met on July 24th for their monthly Committee of the Whole meeting, with all members present other than Alderman Derek Johnson.

After saying the pledge, Mayor Eversole Gunter called for public comments and finding none, moved to administrator reports. Administrator Jacki Athey reported that her focus had been on the budget and audit. “Our follow up drafts should be filed on time,” she noted.

Athey then made a parks and recreation report in Director Surowka’s absence. She noted that the recreation department had received a $1,300 donation from the Cisna family in Dennis Cisna’s name, and that a plaque commemorating the gift will be hung in the new community center.

She said that the batting cages and divider curtains had been ordered, necessitating change order #12 for the council to grant a consensus on. She then noted that a key card entry system had been purchased for the community center.

Chief Rea made a short report, noting that his staff is preparing for the annual Ag Days Celebration.

Public Works director Mixell said his staff was working on the set up for the Rodeo. He also noted that he would be starting the mosquito fogging process this week. Finally he said that he and his staff’s involvement in Ag Days would be minimal with them being available to assist where needed. He also pointed out that city wide cleanup day is scheduled for July 28.

Mayor Eversole Gunter had no report, and the meeting adjourned at 6:32 pm.