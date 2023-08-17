One person dead in car crash

Phyllis Webster, 69, Urbana, died during a car crash on July 25 just north of Villa Grove According to Illinois State Police (ISP).

One other person, Alexis Puetz, 20, Champaign, was injured and transported to an area hospital.

Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to the incident at 8:29 a.m. at County Road 200N and Illinois Route 130 intersection.

Puetz was traveling eastbound on 220 N County Road when Webster entered the intersection while driving northbound on Illinois Route 130. Both drivers entered a ditch after the crash.

Puetz was charged with alleged failure to yield at an intersection and disobeying a stop sign.