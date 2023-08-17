My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

What in god’s name is happening to America?! Joe Biden and his son Hunter are being implicated in alleged schemes to bilk money from foreign governments for years, millions of dollars if you believe news reporting. Last week our own Department of Justice tried to sneak language by a federal judge that would keep Hunter Biden from ever being charged with any crimes that have anything to do with what he’s being investigated for now. President Trump had an additional four felony indictments charged this week by the same DOJ. I’ve heard several news commentators comment that if Trump was convicted of everything he’s been charged with today, he would serve over five hundred years in prison! A former president! This is where America is right now. There is no doubt at this point that Washington DC Democrats, including the White House, have weaponized the Department of Justice, The FBI, and the IRS to attack political opponents. It’s clear and it’s become so obvious that even loyal Democrats have see it. And they don’t like it. Not that they support Donald Trump now or ever will but, they see how America is quickly becoming a banana republic. What’s happening in America is what happens in third world countries. The reigning political party in power uses whatever means to eliminate the opposing party. However, I think the Democrats have overplayed their hand in this game of political poker.

My thoughts about this. If I was low life and without morals, was inclined to be playing in this childish game, and was in a position to be part of the scheme to destroy Donald Trump, I would have taken maybe just the best three of the fifty some total charges now and ran with just those. Hammer down on those three hard. Instead of charging Trump with federal crimes along with additional charges from New York and Georgia, (yes, those are coming from Georgia) I would suggest to all of my fellow co-conspirators that we together try to sell the best three federal charges and continue to just threaten with the individual state charges right up to the 2024 election. Just keep baiting the idiot talking heads of the news media outlets with what we might charge just to keep it out there every day in the news. Keep the American voters wondering “what if.” By charging all of these crimes now the Democrats have shown their hand. It’s given the Trump legal team a chance to defend Trump in the media with their own constitutional defenses. Right now Trump is being tried by the major news media sources everyday. I don’t see how anyone could find an unbiased jury of twelve now. Some of the best constitutional scholars, men and women, all agree that most all of these charges, even if they make it through the Appellate Courts, they will not survive the scrutiny of the Supreme Court. But of course the prosecutors that have charged these crimes against Trump don’t care much about the ultimate outcome that will take years to work its way through the court system. There’s just one goal here; make sure that Donald J. Trump never calls 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington DC his residence again.

Why didn’t the Democrats that masterminded this conspiracy think this thing through? How could they not foresee that by overcharging and continuing to charge from multiple jurisdictions that the American people wouldn’t see through the fog and see this effort for what it is? It boils down to just this in my mind; the current sitting President weaponizing the many law enforcement departments under his command to eliminate the competition. Trump certainly could have gone after Hillary Clinton for her real and obvious crimes but he didn’t and at that time I thought he did the right thing. What has happened to just being the best man or woman for the job? I personally do not care if our president is a man, woman, black, white, asian, hispanic, indian, alien, etc. Don’t all of us just want someone to lead the country that is truly looking out for all of us? Someone that puts everything American ahead of every other worldly concern? No more lies. No more scandal. No more forever investigations. Like it or not, our elections for federal offices are being bought now instead of being decided by fair and square arguments about who’s the best person for the job and convincing the American voters through fair and honest debates.

I wonder. If all of the charges would be dropped now and forever against Donald Trump and all the charges and allegations against the entire Biden family, including stopping current investigations on the Biden family, would all three men take that deal and agree not to ever run for office again including being involved in politics? Would both candidates just step away from the 2024 elections to save their families? Would they do it if it was best for America? And I don’t know if this would be the right thing to do. I’m asking a question. But I think both men have too much pride and egos much too big to ever consider such a deal. What would I do? If I was in either man’s position, I would agree to the deal to save my family. Both men have more than enough wealth to sustain them and their families for their lifetimes. I just don’t think I could put my wife (if I had one) and children (I have two) through what both families are going through now. Call me a coward if you will. Maybe I am. But I’ll accept the cowardly moniker if it saves my family and keeps them out of the ugly limelight of politics and more importantly, all of us out of jail. The sunshine across America is historically hotter than ever right now but, I remember our days being much brighter in years past.