My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

UAPs, (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena), UFOs (Unidentified Flying Object), refer to these flying aircraft however you chose but, the bottom line is that these sightings of strange craft in our skies have been kept secret from us for decades. An event on Capitol Hill on Wednesday of last week has changed the lie and hide policy of our government forever. A House Oversight subcommittee heard testimony from government whistleblowers. One witness, retired Major David Grusch, had been assigned to the National Reconnaissance Office, the agency that operates U.S. spy satellites. Grusch testified he did not have direct access to the little known UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program but did learn much about what the program has in its possession. When asked specifically about other life forms that may have been discovered, Grusch testified, after pausing briefly, the occupants are non-human. He went on to testify that the US government has in their possession both partially intact and fully intact vehicles from unknown worlds.

But why now? The answer is because sightings by more and more private citizens are being reported. Not only are these UAPs being seen but are also being easily recorded in some instances because everyone is carrying around their own video cameras today in the form of their cell phones. In the past two years our government has been slowly releasing basic report information they have received along with a few videos captured by military pilots. Jonathan Grey, a current US intelligence official, confirmed Grusch’s testimony. Grey expanded on the existence of non-human intelligence phenomena stating that this is a global phenomenon. “We are not alone,” Grey stated. Grusch was asked specifically if he had been threatened or retaliated against for speaking out about what he knows about UAPs. Grusch stated he is in fear for his life but would not elaborate as to how. My own opinion is that just maybe Grusch decided to come forward publicly because it might help him survive retaliation by our own government.

I’ve said this before here in this column, our government has little choice but to leak some of the information they have gathered on UAP incidents because the number of incidents are either occurring more often or, our government knows it’s just a matter of time before a landing or public sighting will happen for all the world to see. That doesn’t necessarily mean it will be in The United States somewhere but, it’s inevitable that somewhere on earth full blown exposure will happen as it had for thousands, maybe millions of years prior to now. But why? Why now? Why have thousands of years gone by since alien craft openly and without fear landed on earth and interacted with the life that existed here then? I have a couple of theories.

The first thought I have is that it could be an alien species is exploring other worlds to inhabit because their own world’s years are numbered and it’s inevitable that they will have to move to survive as a species. This isn’t such a crazy thought either. Not in your lifetime or mine but, our own human species will have to find our own new home because it’s inevitable that our own earth won’t exist forever. Enter Elon Musk. Musk has figured this out and has decided on his own to start exploration for a new home now. He has picked Mars. Probably because for now anyway it’s realistic that with current science we can get there and back in a timely manner. Ten or fifteen years ago a person would have been locked up in a straight jacket or laughed out of the room for saying such things.

My second thought is, and the one I believe the most, is that whoever or whatever is surfing our skies currently are doing so because they fear we are on the verge of destroying ourselves. It’s no mystery as to why more sightings are recorded in and around military nuclear bomb launching facilities. Every military nuclear facility in the world has reported being mysteriously shut down for hours at a time and never being able to explain as to why. But I think it’s much deeper than the military aspect of world wide destruction via nuclear war. In the past ten to fifteen years, all across the world, people and populations are dividing into race, cultures, and beliefs. We’re not just dividing either. We are killing each other because of this division. Few if any of the leaders of these movements believe anymore that we are all God’s children. Many of these movements have chosen their own god to worship which is different from everybody else’s and these people are willing to kill the opposition.

I’m not a climate change alarmist by any definition. But I do believe the world, especially China, could do a much better job preserving and protecting our environment. I think there is currently room for both electric and gas powered cars and machinery. I see no reason to be a staunch advocate of one or the other because of what it costs the environment in damage. Both power sources are detrimental to our environment in some ways. Where I think the world’s attention should be are our oceans. Seventy-one percent of earth’s square mileage is taken up by our oceans. Why are we not investing in the science it would take to establish colonies under water? Isn’t this an area where electric powered everything would thrive? Food sources are abundant. Would this not be easier and less expensive than moving to Mars? I’m just asking. I don’t know. Life exists deep in the oceans without sunlight. It could be, as it happened thousands of years ago, maybe these visitors to earth we’re seeing today will show us the technology pathway to populating our oceans. For sure if given the choice, I’m going to go deep into the ocean for my new home as opposed to flying into space on a journey to Mars. Call me if you see any UAPs/UFOs. I wanna see because I haven’t yet.