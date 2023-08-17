Marissa Russo closes book on collegiate basketball career

By Daniel L. Chamness

Marissa Russo, the third of the Russo sisters to play for the Tuscola Lady Warriors, made an impact on Tuscola during her prep career.

The soon-to-be Illinois State University junior did not stop there. She moved on to make an impact on the team at Lake Land College. When she became a player at Lake Land, the Mattoon-based school was the defending National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Champions.

“I was impressed with how close the women on the team were,” said Russo. “I wanted to be on a team that had a successful program and a winning record. We had the kind of family atmosphere both in practice and away from the court. The coaches went out of their way to make sure that we were not only improving as players, but as people. It was all that drew me to Lake Land.”

Russo made an immediate impact on the team and played in 31 of the 32 games during the 2021-2022 campaign. The 5-foot-8 power forward scored 123 points and grabbed 115 rebounds. Besides her 4.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, she had 20 assists and 18 steals. She nailed 52.4 percent from the floor, hitting 54-of-103 shots. From the charity stripe, she hit 15-of-19 for a percentage of 78.9.

“My basketball IQ increased while I was at Lake Land. My sophomore year, my teammates found me when I was open and I was more confident when I got into scoring situations” said the former Lady Warrior. “I already miss basketball. I miss the games, practices and workouts. Most of all, I miss my teammates and coaches. Those women that I suited up with are like family. My friendships with them will last the rest of my life.”

Her performance as a freshman helped Lake Land post a 22-10 overall record and a record of 9-5 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference.

“In high school, I was a main part of the offense as far as scoring,” said the youngest of the Russo sisters. “But, when I got to Lake Land, there were many good players. Our offense had so many different options and figuring out my role within the offense was a major challenge and a major adjustment for me. Once I learned that role, it was one of the big things I worked on throughout my years at Lake Land.”

During her freshman year, she earned a starting position. From her performance as a freshman, she earned a steady starting position. Once again, the Lady Lakers played in 32 games. Russo appeared in 31 of those games, earning 28 starts. She finished with more rebounds than she did points. She finished with 145 rebounds, which is a clip of 4.7 rebounds per game, and 120 points, which is 3.9 points per contest. She also doled out 27 assists and 12 steals.

She drained 51-of-98 field goals and 18-of-25 free throws for her sophomore season points.

During her sophomore season, the Lady Lakers were 25-7 overall and 11-1 in the MWAC. They won the league. Parkland College took second in the MWAC with a 9-3 mark.

“We practiced a great deal on finishing,” said Russo. “Coach (David) Johnson preached about making layups and finishing around the rim. That was something that was a part of practice every day. Finishing with both hands has always been something I have prided myself on being good at. Coach was also very big on shot selection and taking the right shots. That was big for me taking the right shot at the right time. That led to the high shooting percentage from the field. For me, the biggest key was confidence, trusting my abilities and just playing.

She posted a double-double in the Lady Lakers’ 59-50 win over Lincoln Land Community College. She finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

“Rebounding has been something I have always tried to do well,” said Russo. “The double-double against KCC will forever stand out in my mind. I take pride in my rebounding and always have.

The daughter of Tina and Mike Russo will be entering Illinois State to pursue a degree in Criminal Justice. The former Lady Warrior earned an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice. The Lady Warrior turned Lady Laker earned a junior college minor, satisfying the requirements in Humanities and Social Sciences. She was named a third-team National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association All-American. She earned the distinction of being named to the Lake Land President’s List and the Lake Land Dean’s List. She finished her two-year degree with a grade point average of 3.8.

“When I earn that four-year degree, there are many career paths I can pursue,” said Russo of her degree choice. “I do not know specifically which path I want to take, but I am hoping that in my two years at ISU, I will learn which path I need to take. “