Local library to host free laundry event

By Gabriella Agius

The Camargo Township District Library and the Little Free Pantry of Villa Grove are coming together to host a “Back to School Laundry Bash” at the Villa Grove Laundromat. The event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 2-6 p.m.

Both the Library and Little Free Pantry are always looking for new ways to help the community. With this event, they hope to help families get caught up on laundry before the new school year starts.

“We’re just wanting to do something for the community that will help relieve financial burden on families,” said Sonya Williams. Williams runs the Little Free Pantry of Villa Grove.

Other Little Free Pantry’s in the US have had a free laundry day, so Williams and Jackie Wells, Library Director, decided the community would benefit from

the event. Donated laundry supplies, such as detergent and dryer sheets, will be available to those participating.

The event will not only have the ability to take care of laundering needs, but will also host story time for children to enjoy. Megan Happ of Megan’s Corner Salon donated certificates for two free haircuts, so families who attend the event can have an opportunity to win a free haircut, as well. Families can also participate in a backpack giveaway.

Families that attend the event must live in the Villa Grove School district and must sign up ahead of time at the library. Families can either call or visit the library in person to sign up. All sign-ups will be kept confidential. Each family is limited to six loads. This should allow for three families every half hour.

The Little Free Library is coming up on its five year anniversary. They are always in need of donations. However, in extreme heat, they ask that patrons hold off on donating canned goods. Instead, you can donate shelf stable boxed foods, like pasta. The Little Free Pantry is also in desperate need of hygiene items. The pantry also requests that patrons do not donate expired food.

For their five year anniversary, the Little Free Library will also be having birthday bags available to families with children who have upcoming birthdays. These bags will contain ingredients for making a birthday cake.

The Camargo Township District Library will also be doing an Ag Days armband giveaway for families who cannot traditionally afford to purchase armbands for their children. Families interested can sign up for this at the library.

The Camargo Township District Library will also be having donuts and milk on Saturday, August 5 from 8:30 to 9 for Ag Days. From 9-10 am, the library will host the Mr. Steve show.

If you are looking to donate or utilize the Little Free Pantry, its location is 406 First Street in Villa Grove. If you are looking to contact the library, their phone number is (217) 832-5211.