Garrison’s Disciples win PNC ‘Detweiler at Dark’ title

By Daniel L. Chamness

On Saturday, November 4, the Tuscola Warrior boys cross country team probably hopes they are where they were on Saturday, July 28.

Only in the morning. The state meet will take place at Detwiler Park in Peoria, where the PNC Detwiler at Dark Meet took place.

The girls, with over 600 runners in the race, ran at 9:00 p.m. The boys took the course at 9:45 p.m.

Many of the Tuscola Warrior cross country team, running as Garrison’s Disciples, named after current boys coach Neil Garrison won the meet with 37 points. But, they were not all Tuscola Warrior runners.

The combination of runners from three schools raced to a first-place team finish. But, the two top runners from the Disciples were none other than Josiah Hortin and Jackson Barrett, who finished fourth and sixth respectively. The Disciples won the team title by 114 points. The Nova Running Club took second with 151 points.

With the heat index still in triple digits, Hortin ran a time of 15 minutes, 22.1 seconds on the state course to take fourth. He was behind three athletes that won state championships in either track or cross country one year ago. The winner, Will Conway, earned a state championship in Indiana last year, and completed the Detwiler Course in 14:54.4. Dylon Nalley and Isaac Teel, who run for Marion and Pinckneyville respectively, were second and third respectively. Nalley won the IHSA Class 2A Cross Country State Individual State Title one year ago.

“When I was out there running, I was not feeling the heat,” said the fourth-place finisher. But, that heat slowed me during the race. I felt confident going into the race, because the weather will get to everyone. If it gets to me, it will get to the other competitors also.”

Barrett was not far behind Hortin as he always is. Barrett was sixth in 15:29.27.

“The meet was great, but it was so hot,” said Barrett. “There were a few of our guys that stepped up. I was hurting a little bit. We have some work to do, but this was a good starting point.”

The top five was rounded out by Julian Baker (15:36.9), Blake McIeese (15:53.9) and Will Foltz (16:00.6). Baker was one of two athletes running on the Disciples not a member of the Tuscola Warrior team during the school year. He runs for Mt. Zion. Baker finished eighth overall, while McIeese was 12th and Foltz took 22nd.

“This gives us some great momentum entering the high school season,” said Foltz. “The presentation was interesting and a little bit of a distraction that drew your attention away from the heat. The other problem was the darkness. There were times that I could not see two feet in front of me.”

Will Fuson, who runs for Cerro Gordo/Bement, also finished in the top 100. He took 92nd in 16:55.0. Xander Neambu (199th) and Boyd Brewer (343rd) were the final two runners for the Disciples. They finished in 18:07.7 and 19:37.8 respectively.

The only Tuscola Lady Warrior that competed in the 9:15 p.m. was Kate Foltz. Foltz, who collapsed because of the intense heat at least once, did not have a finishing time and dropped out of the race.