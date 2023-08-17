Collection of stories from Villa Grove Ag Days

By Tony Hooker

Alpha dog targets

laser tag audience

Justin Penrod and his brother were looking for some sort of entertainment avenue that they could do as a family.

In 2009, with the improved technology of laser tag equipment, they found the perfect combination, and Alpha Dog Entertainment Mobile Laser Tag was born, in Springfield, Mo.

Justin, who now resides in Ludlow, IL. began the Illinois branch of the family business a few years later.

“Here in Illinois, I’ve had this company since 2012,” he stated.

Penrod, who said that he and his brother just “jumped into it” when laser tag started becoming popular, is on the road quite a bit with his venture.

“I do roughly 60-70 events per year,” he noted. “I’m gone pretty much all summer and throughout the wintertime too. In the wintertime, we’re mainly doing things inside like church lock ins or school functions and things like that.”

What probably seems like an ordinary week for Justin was anything but for Villa Grovians.

“This is our first time here in Villa Grove, and we’re looking forward to getting some folks out here, enjoying it,” he said.

Hauling Axe LLC Have axe, will travel

While some folks dream of building their own business through a food truck or bricks and mortar structure, Indianapolis resident Nicholas Hunt had a different sort of dream.

And so, about a year and a half ago, his company, Hauling Axe LLC, a mobile axe throwing cage, was born

“The idea kind of sprang up about 3 or 4 years ago, and I finally bought a trailer and started building on it,” he recalled.

As with many such small business ventures, the entire operation was created by his hard work.

“Everything, signs included, I built by hand,” He said.

How did he find himself in Villa Grove, a couple of hours west of his home? Family connections, of course.

“I’m out of Indianapolis, but my mom lives near here, in Brocton,” he said with a smile.

Business is growing steadily for the axe man.

“I’ve had 4 events so far this year, with 4 more scheduled in Illinois and 3 more in Indianapolis,” he noted.

As for the future, expansion is definitely something he’s looking at.

“I’m hoping to get at least another trailer by the end of 2024 so that I can operate comfortably between here and Indianapolis without having to haul it back and forth,” he said with a laugh.

M&M making deals for more than

two decades

Some of Gary McIntosh’s earliest memories are of bartering with his school chums.

“As soon as I was old enough to buy a pack of ball cards, I was always buying, selling and trading. That’s always been kind of my deal,” he relayed with a smile.

From that passion for making deals, the Robinson, IL resident built his business, M&M sales, and from his traveling sales, he has built a physical store.

McIntosh has been coming to Villa Grove to peddle his flags, hats, sunglasses and assorted other items for about 15 years.

“I’ve been at this festival for about 15 years and overall, I’ve been doing this for about 20,” he said.

He noted that he is on the road for about half the calendar year.

“I usually do around 20 festivals a year. Usually from the middle of May until the last weekend of October,” he stated.

Although he’s done well in his time on the road, he thinks it might time to slow down a bit.

“It’s been worth my time, but I think I’m about ready to start playing more golf and camping,” he said with a laugh.

Just clowning around: Sanders loves life

on the road

Like most recent high school graduates, Austin Sanders had no idea what he wanted to do with his life.

But a chance encounter with a friend laid out the career path for the Augusta, KY native.

“I grew up around rodeo, and I kind of strayed away from it and started baseball. After high school, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do so I started going back to rodeos. A good friend of mine is a rodeo clown and I started watching and I decided that it looked fun and that’s what I wanted to do,” he said.

Although the life isn’t for everyone, Sanders says he’s still enjoying the lifestyle.

“I do this full time. There’ll be times that I’ll be gone for two weeks at a time. I’m a road gypsy!” he said with a laugh.

It was hard for Sanders to pin down exactly what he liked most about being a rodeo clown, but eventually he narrowed it down.

“I love everything about it,” he said. “Just seeing the smiles on the people’s faces. These people are like everyone else. They work hard through the week, and they want to come out here and relax and have a good time. I know they’ve paid their money for the ticket, and I want to give them the best show possible.

Wise: telling

the cowboy story for 15 years

Growing up, Garrett Wise, of Paragould, AR often thought about life on the road. Not as a truck driver, but something just a bit more exciting.

“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to be a part of the rodeo, to be on the rodeo trail per se,’ and I looked at what my talents were, and I just wanted to tell the story of the cowboys and bring that to the city. That’s what we’re doing all over the country and we’re proud to be here in Villa Grove,” Wise exclaimed.

Wise, who has been a rodeo announcer for 15 years, envisioned a different role in the Rodeo when he first started living the life.

“I tried to ride bulls for a while, and I found out that it wasn’t my thing. So I stepped into production and started telling the story and it’s been uphill ever since,” he said.

A common theme for what they enjoyed emerged, and Wise is no exception.

“My favorite part is the people. It’s the people I get to work with and the cowboys, but it’s also the crowd and the excitement that they show. The people make everything happen and they’re what makes this country great and we’re proud to do it for them,” he announced.