Back in the Day- 8/9/23

10 years ago

August, 21, 2013

The sprawling concrete jungle that currently sits on the orner of Route 36 and Prairie Street is about to be transformed Mike Lanman, president and owner of Lanman Oil, is about to embark on a several million dollar job that will turn 3.5 acres of the former Dixie Truckers Homes property into a 7,000 square foot travel center known as Lambos.

The Tuscola school district welcomes at least three new faculty members into the fold as the 2013-14 school year gets underway. Audrey Hariss, John O’Dell and Ashley Kreke.

Douglas County Clerk and Recorder Judi Pollock has announced she is seeking election in 2014. “In my brief time as county clerk and recorder, and in the years I served in the office and in municipal government prior to that, we have focused on serving the public efficiently and honestly,” said Pollock.

20 years ago

August12, 2003

A rash of fires, mostly abandoned rural structures, over a three-month period prompted Douglas County Crimestoppers to offer a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the responsible parties. To date, there had been 11 fires authorities suspect might be linked.

Douglas County coroner Joe Victor announced he would be seeking a fourth term in the 2004 election. The Republican has been involved in the coroner’s office over the past 24 years, in the capacities of deputy, chief deputy, and coroner.

Dennis and Maribeth Opperman of Tuscola were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary this week. The couple took a two-week trip to Hawaii in recognition of the milestone.

Tuscola resident Steve Hilgendorf was chosen to serve as grand marshal for this year’s Harvest Festival parade. Entertainment for the free concerts downtown would include The Confederate Railroad, The Platters, and Steve Hargis.

The Indianois Carver Kats came away from the AYBT Nationals with a first-place finish in their division. Among the squad members were Tuscola products Anthony Gunnell and Justin Bozarth.

30 years ago

August 10, 1993

Dutch Gosman, an Indianapolis minister, passed through Tuscola Aug. 4 on a trek from Indy to Wyoming. Gosman, who was dragging a 10-foot wooden cross on his journey, said his goal was to make people more aware of the gospel.

Carle Foundation Hospital cleared the final hurdle in its path for building a new facility in Tuscola when city council members granted a special-use permit. Carle is seeking to build on a 1.24-acre site off of Route 36.

Tuscola would be well represented in the International Bowhunters Organization’s world championships being held Aug. 13 in Shelby County. Among those qualifying for the competition were Curt and Debbie Carter, Russ Brown, Ron Brown, Tom Doud, Tracy Kroenung; as well as Kroenung’s 6-year-old son Klint in the PeeWee division.

The Tuscola girls’ junior travel team, sponsored by the Tuscola Woman’s Club, just finished an undefeated 12-game regular season. Players included Katrina Weaver, Stephanie Reinhart, Tonya Poindexter, Cortney Blaudow, Erin Hettinger, Amber Ray, Paylee Pierce, Dani Alexander, Sara Ard, Stacey Wesch, Lesley McCollam, Leslee Howard, Amy Hall, Jennifer Kramer, Holly Gaddey, Patty McDaniel, Amber Bossle, Kim Stephenson, and Mindy Reed.

40 years ago

August 16, 1983

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bechtel of Tuscola hosted the 27th annual reunion of WW II veterans from Company H, 123rd Infantry Division. Attendees traveled from 23 states for the event.

After 35 years in education, Tuscola’s high school principal, Bill Butkovich, was officially retiring. Butkovich held the position of principal for 18 years, and before that had been a teacher and coach in Tuscola for nine years, and teacher and coach at Bradley Bourbonnais for seven years.

Cory Matthew was the name given to Dan and Amy Kleiss’ first child, born at 9:23 p.m. Aug. 14 at Carle Hospital. Cory weighed 8 lbs. 6 oz. and was 21 inches long.

The Misfits, made up of Tuscola and Atwood teams, battled until sundown Sunday before the locals claimed the 16-team Tuscola Review Fall Classic slow-pitch championship. Misfits included Rich Whightsil, David Page, Mark Oakley, Ron Egan, Jim Grimm, Buck Hausmann, Greg Hastings, Wendell Wiley, Davie Dietrich, Dave Quick, Arnold Dean, and Randy Hastings.

50 years ago

August 9, 1973

Douglas County authorities reported that a 24-year-old carnival worker, who was shot in the stomach with a double-barrel 12-gauge shotgun last month outside a bar in Arthur after working at the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair, had been removed from the ICU at Burnham Hospital and was improving. A 19-year-old Charleston man was being held in connection with the shooting.

There appeared to be approximately 80 contestants currently signed up for the 1973 Tuscola Water Show to be held at Ervin Park swimming pool on Aug. 10. Diving, swimming, and “fun” categories were on the docket for contestants aged 8 to 18, with a number of prizes to be awarded.

If shopping at IGA this week, you could pick up a 3-lb. can of Maxwell House coffee for $2.29, a 1-lb. package of Hunter sliced bacon for $1.39, or a green pepper for 16 cents. Downy fabric softener was $1.09, and Duncan Hines cake mixes were three for 89 cents.

When TCHS football Coach Lynn Strack greeted his 1973 version of the Warriors, he would have 16 returning lettermen: Kevin Conner, Steve Conner, John Daugherty, Tom Ellis, Doug Grimm, Jerry Hall, Brad Harper, Rudy Huber, Mike Meyer, Neil Oakley, Wesley Redden, Steve Riley, Matthew Rottman, Steve Sanderson, Alan Shoemaker, and Rick Smith.