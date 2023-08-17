Back in the Day- 8/2/23

10 years ago

August 14, 2013

City Council planned a Route 36 sidewalk and landscaping project with an estimated cost of $500,000. The venture was to allow for sidewalks to be installed on the north and south sides of Route 36 from Washington Street to the Subway restaurant. The project presented a number of challenges and was set to be discussed further at a later date.

An alleged murder-for-hire plot was uncovered by the Douglas County Sheriff’s office. A suspect was taken into custody at the Douglas County Jail. Judge Hugh Finson ruled there was probable cause in the case for a Class X Felony charge of solicitation for murder.

Volunteers were recognized for their roles in Tuscom Little League. Serving as volunteer umpires were James Knight, Mark Stahler, Clayton Meyer, Greg Campbell, Josh Brookins, Phillip Meyer, Rick Wyninger, Rachael Brewer, Jack Ledbetter, Sam Ledbatter, Alexis Rogers, Molly Romine, Mariah Brookins, Kelsi Hoey, T.J. Onstott and Deron Hearn.

20 years ago

August 5, 2003

A diagnosis of type B acute lymphoblastic leukemia was recently given to 2-year-old Josie Riley, daughter of Jeff and Angie Riley of rural Tuscola. The toddler was being treated at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

The issue of public use of school facilities—primarily, whether to charge for such use—was an ongoing discussion matter with the Tuscola Board of Education.

Ralph and Roseanne Brooks of rural Tuscola celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a family dinner on July 19, 2003. They have four children and nine grandchildren.

Nine- and 10-year-old Tuscom Little Leaguers chosen for this year’s All-Star team included Cody Shelmadine, Jared Hall, Darren Timlin, David Frye, Pat Yoakum, Josh Brookins, Dillon Hoel, Jack Leonard, Matt Chamberlain, Kolby Clough, Trace Quinn, Chase Little, Jud Wienke, and Jordan Scribner.

30 years ago

August 3, 1993

Firefighters from area departments were given tips by Illinois Fire Service Institute instructor Terry Smith after a recent Douglas County Fire Association meeting. The drill allowed firefighters to practice techniques for handling school bus emergency situations.

Tuscola Area Improvement Association was marking its first anniversary, and TAIA board president Bill Hancock was optimistic about the organization’s long-term success.

Artwork by Tuscola Woman’s Club art scholarship recipient Tracy Baird was exhibited at the Illinois Federation of Women’s Club Federation Art Day held a few weeks ago at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Tuscola area children got top-rated farm equipment safety instruction from professionals July 29 at Cargill’s Farm Safety For Kids program.

40 years ago

August 9, 1983

Approximately 500 sports fans from Champaign and Douglas counties attended the Tuesday evening clash at Busch Stadium between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs for Champaign-Douglas County Night. Rep. Tim Johnson helped organize the event, which saw the Cubs prevail 5-3 over the Cards.

Four Douglas County quarter horses placed high in the annual Western horse show competition held in Springfield. Charlie Dobbs of Tuscola exhibited the grand gelding, the third-place L of L quarter horse stallion, and first-place yearling colt. Earl Riggins of Newman had the first-place weanling colt.

Chris Korte and Gary Seguin earned first-place trophies in this year’s junior-senior tennis tournament at Ervin Park. The team of Jim Palmer and Doug Boyer was runner-up.

John Murray of Tuscola was chosen to play in the ninth annual Shrine All-Illinois All-Star football game on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal.

50 years ago

August 2, 1973

The construction of two new tennis courts in the far north end of Ervin Park was being spearheaded by the Community Improvement Committee of the Tuscola Woman’s Club.

More than 250 area Masons and their families congregated to devour upwards of 900 ears of sweet corn at Wood’s Woods, where a potluck was being held for Masons in the 14th Eastern District.

Some rather unusual prizes were awarded at the first annual ABC golf outing held recently at Villa Grove Country Club. Gene Cornell was a winner with the most balls in a cornfield, while Larry Kresin won a prize for being the only person to fall down while teeing off. The Paul Revere prize went to Tom Stewart, who kept everyone on the course informed of the Cubs/Carndinals score. Jerry Tague was awarded an axe for hitting the most trees, and Dick Lake hit the most balls in the river. Tying for the honor of most putts were Terry Binion and Gaylord Schweighart.