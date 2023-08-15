Lyle Johns

Lyle W. Johns, 84, of Tuscola, passed away at 9:39 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Aspen Creek in Sullivan.

Visitation for Lyle was held Sunday, August 13, at the Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. Funeral services were Monday, August 14, at the Edwards Funeral Home. Pastor Duane Piercy officiated. The burial was in the Tuscola Cemetery.

Lyle was born on September 6, 1938, at Jarman Hospital in Tuscola, to Raymond and Thrissia (Elam) Johns. He married Maryanne Duncan on July 31, 1965, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church near Bongard.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Maryanne Johns; and two sons, Brent (Toni) Johns of Galena, and Brad (Susan) Johns of Villa Grove; four grandchildren, Austin and Jack Johns and Emma and Cameron Johns; four siblings, Doris Sanders of Summerfield, Fla., Connie (John) Gilles of Villa Grove, Beverly Allen of Chesterfield, Mo., and Mary (Jim) Baird of Arcola.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings, Harold Johns, Lloyd Johns, Betty Guth and Barbara Gibson.

Lyle was a 1958 graduate of Arcola High School, where he lettered in sports. He also attended Eastern Illinois University and Decatur Barber College.

He began his farming career with his brother, Lloyd Johns and farmed for 40 years.

Lyle was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer, and airplane pilot. He was especially proud of the log cabin that he, his sons, many friends and “head contractor” Dale Bingman built in the woods. Lyle loved hunting mushrooms, four wheeling on the trails and hosting “deer camp” in the fall for his hunting buddies.

Lyle and Maryanne enjoyed spending the winter months in Sebring, Fla., for several years.

Lyle loved his family, relatives and friends and enjoyed all the gatherings and celebrations that were shared. He attended the Victory Church in Camargo.

The Johns family greatly appreciates the caring staff and residents at Aspen Creek for their love and support shown to Lyle, and to Traditions Hospice for their great guidance, emotional and spiritual support.

Memorials were made to the Arcola Foundation in Memory of Lyle Johns or to Traditions Hospice of Decatur.