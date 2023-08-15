Linda Burris

Linda Gay Burris, 67, of Camargo, took her last breath at Carle Hospital in Urbana on August 7, 2023.

Linda was the daughter of the late Arvin and Edith (Burchett) Burris.

She was born in Columbia, Ky., on June 4, 1956, the youngest of six children, Phillip (Diane) Burris of Tuscola, Tony (Karen) Burris of Villa Grove, Bob (Martha) Burris of Newman, Shirley (Dean) Doherty of Villa Grove, Sue (Bud) Kremitzki of Brocton. She is also survived by her sweet dog, Tess; plus, a huge host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and many, many dear friends.

Linda was the heart of the family, always ready with dessert for Sunday pizza night for the whole family. You never met her when she didn’t have a big smile on her face and one of her great hugs. She was always there for anyone who needed help or just a friendly visit. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. She loved to travel and enjoyed lunches with the girls each month. Linda loved Jesus, the church family, and of course her animals.

Linda’s visitation was held Friday, August 11, at the Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove). Her funeral service was held the following day (Saturday, August 12) at the funeral home. Pastor Melanie Hoth and Ted Shearer officiated. Burial followed at the Fairfield Cemetery (Newman).

Pallbearers were Brandon Madden, Brian Madden, Todd Burris, Mark Burris, Jason Burris, Rhett Burris, Brad Burris, Tim Doherty, and Scott Burris.

Memorial donations may be made to the Douglas County Animal Shelter.