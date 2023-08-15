Lawrence “Larry” David Reinhart 73, of Ottumwa, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home on June 26, 2023.

He was born October 17,1949, in Chicago, to William Anthony and Helen Ione (Fitzsimmons) Reinhart.

A 1967 graduate of St. Mary’s High School of Clinton, Iowa, Larry earned a Social Work degree from the University of Iowa in 1976.

He worked for SSA in Oskaloosa and Ottumwa until retiring in 1999.

Larry loved traveling, especially to the National Parks. He enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan.

Surviving are his three sisters, Patty Reinhart and Kathy Yackshaw of Clinton and Jeanie (Bill) Hull of Boulder, Mont.; and a niece, Anna (Alex) Danfelt of Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

His body has been cremated. A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at a later date in the fall. Memorials may be sent to the Larry Reinhart Foundation at P.O. Box 1218, Boulder, MT 59632.